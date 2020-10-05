 Skip to content
'Irked by little press, Oregon Libertarians hold nude rally'
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
"But, it is shameful that Libertarians have to do desperate things in order to get any media attention."

I thought doing desperate things to get attention was one of the primary planks in the Libertarian platform.
 
CJEmsley19
1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the Miley Cyrus approach.
 
genner
1 hour ago  
That's disgusting..
Wear a mask
 
quatchi
1 hour ago  
People sometimes ask me why I refer to them as LOLbertarians.

This type of shiat, right here.
 
fireclown
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "But, it is shameful that Libertarians have to do desperate things in order to get any media attention."

I thought doing desperate things to get attention was one of the primary planks in the Libertarian platform.



It is.  And they HAVE a platform.  Putting them significantly above the present GOP regieme.
 
sithon
1 hour ago  
I misread that as librarians.
Leaving disappointed
 
bluenovaman
1 hour ago  
Oregon, I bet these people are so pasty they glow in the dark.
 
fark account name
1 hour ago  
IT WAS COLD!
 
JK8Fan
1 hour ago  
Damn, it's cold in Oregon. I'd move the nude protest to South Florida
 
cefm
1 hour ago  
So they're showing their todgers to the press in order to talk about how they'd like to show their todgers to kids?
(Protesting against statutory rape laws is one of the big sellers among libertarians)
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Creidiki
1 hour ago  
Don"t give MAGAs any ideas, they are even more desperate for attention.
 
dkulprit
1 hour ago  
They need more press for sure.  I am down for them getting more press.  Please Oregon, give them more attention.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
"(It's) a result of Libertarian candidates for office getting zero attention from the media this year,"

Everyone has caught on that libertarians are just embarrassed Republicans.  You'll go back to being just regular Republicans in 2024.  Why should anyone pay you attention?  You're not serious.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
1 hour ago  
Maybe if american libertarians weren't just extra-dumb republicans people might take them more seriously
 
Crewmannumber6
1 hour ago  
Ick
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
1 hour ago  
Something something massive caucuses
 
Corvus
1 hour ago  
Great, overweight pasty white men with ponytails.

I am sure no one  wants to see that.
 
Terminal Accessory
56 minutes ago  
Maybe if their ideas weren't so laughably juvenile, people might take them more seriously.
 
brainlordmesomorph
56 minutes ago  
koin.comView Full Size


One naked guy is not a "nude rally".
 
Tom-Servo
56 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Don"t give MAGAs any ideas, they are even more desperate for attention.


Dude... a nude MAGA rally... that just might work.
 
Skleenar
55 minutes ago  

sithon: I misread that as librarians.
Leaving disappointed


djyasin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Better, now?
 
jtown
54 minutes ago  

sithon: I misread that as librarians.
Leaving disappointed


Ditto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra
54 minutes ago  
One naked dude on a pier = worst political rally ever
 
UNC_Samurai
53 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the last few years (really, everything since the onset of the Industrial Revolution) have proven that libertarianism is a fraudulent line of thinking.
 
Fancy_Bear
46 minutes ago  
Good opportunity for a hot librarian thread
 
Cormee
45 minutes ago  
Libertarians? What age group are they?
 
xanadian
45 minutes ago  

genner: That's disgusting..
Wear a mask


A full-body mask.

:-/
 
CJEmsley19
42 minutes ago  

Cormee: Libertarians? What age group are they?


Either people who just graduated High School, (And by the time they leave college, if they even attend, they'll either be socialists, regular boring conservatives, or Alt-Right looney bins.) or 40-60-year-old rednecks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blink
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CJEmsley19
38 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]


The Legal Drugs I agree with, everything else? It's a no from me.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
37 minutes ago  
"Dye admitted the rally was a naked bid for attention, but said that any shame belongs to the media, not those brave enough to walk "buck naked in order to change our country from what Republicans and Democrats have conspired, colluded and cooperated in turning it into, to the place we want it to be."

Exactly.  If you won't vote nude, canvas doors nude, report for jury duty nude, collect signatures nude, well... Guess democracy wasn't that important to you.
 
Flaming Yawn
37 minutes ago  

Blink: [Fark user image image 587x483]


I once met a very attractive woman who was a Libertarian.

Or at least that's what she told me when explaining why she wouldn't go out with me.
 
Realms of the Colon
35 minutes ago  
And if they don't get the mainstream press they feel they deserve, they're gonna vote for Trump again.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
31 minutes ago  
This can't be good. My experience with the physical appearance of Oregonians is ... well... let's just say its obvious they descended from settlers whose only feature was the ability to survive the trip.
 
jso2897
27 minutes ago  
Objectivism is autism, expressed as an existential philosophy.
Libertarianism is autism, expressed as a political philosophy.
 
jaytkay
26 minutes ago  
'Member the 2016 convention?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
25 minutes ago  

Flaming Yawn: Blink: [Fark user image image 587x483]

I once met a very attractive woman who was a Libertarian.

Or at least that's what she told me when explaining why she wouldn't go out with me.


I was at a bar in Miami and there were these three really hot chicks having way too much fun, alone, at the end of bar.  I call the bartender over, I want to buy them a round of drinks. He's shakes his head at me and mutters something, then walks away.

At first I thought he said "Let's be honest"  then I realized it was Miami, and he was speaking Spanish, and what he really said was "Lesbianas"
 
Senseless_drivel
25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've fallen for the Oregon nude <insert event name here> links before.

No thanks.
 
slobberbone
22 minutes ago  
Oregon, where no matter what your political persuasion you represent the worst of your party.

/And that is hard for libertarians
//Jerkoffs
///Three
 
Froman
20 minutes ago  
Maybe if they actually had something to offer they would get media attention. But when your platform amounts to "repeal all laws and taxes and let everyone do whatever they want" there isn't really anything to cover, is there?

What's the plan for dealing with the coronavirus?
Free Market!

How do we get Americans back to work and businesses back up after the crisis?
Free Market!

How do we recover our global reputation?
Free Market!

How do we protect working people from wage theft and get them affordable health coverage?
Free Market!

What about climate change?
Free Market!

Um, yeah, you got nothing. Like someone above commented, extra-dumb Republicans.
 
TexasDavid
11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: One naked dude on a pier = worst political rally ever


It's the most libertarian thing ever...
 
Program User
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
5 minutes ago  
Attention whoring little drama queens.
 
inner ted
4 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Damn, it's cold in Oregon. I'd move the nude protest to South Florida


It's been in the mid 80s for the past week, how much warmer do you need?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
less than a minute ago  
Bunch of naked Fark Libertarians?

Nope.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.