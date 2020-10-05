 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Papillon thrown in slammer, escaped, got caught and escaped again. This is not repeat from 1973   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige/Sdtirol, Trento, Adige, Bear, Province of Bolzano-Bozen, AKA Papillon, young male bear  
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our cows and sheep are not just numbers. Each one has a name and a history. Everyone wants to defend the bears, but why doesn't anyone consider the helpless cows and sheep that are mauled by these carnivores?"

Now I know that the meat in every piece of Italian ham I ever see is like a stone from the Coliseum.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd called him Baloo you could have got a little song and dance but NO! Let's call the bear 'butterfly' you said...
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not really "amusing." Papillon is a genius of bears, as shown by his record of escapes. He's probably smart enough to understand it when humans want to interact with him, even though bears are not very social animals. We could probably learn something from him.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm still here you bastards!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe those lazy f*cking farmers should do a better job of keeping an eye on their herds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
