 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   New Zealand successfully battles coronavirus for second time. Meanwhile, US remains virus-soaked shiathole that didn't even make out of the first wave properly   (axios.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Te Pūnaha Matatini, rest of New Zealand, city's outbreak, second COVID-19 outbreak, Editor's note, last Friday  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes, once again anyone with a job that needs filling in NZ, do let me know. I am a very good actor and I've got a couple of film degrees. But I'm not a proud man. I'll work as a poopsmith for a while if that's what's needed. I want to live in civilisation.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'll work as a poopsmith for a while if that's what's needed.


If you're an expert turd polisher as you claim, I'm pretty sure some positions have just opened up at the WH. That'll get you through to January at least.

/Plus all the free coronavirus you can inhale
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're just waiting for that bubble. Stay safe NZ.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This virus, handled properly it's gone in two months.  Handled like a country with 60 million superstitious morons who won't do the right thing, it lasts forever.

Trump could have done the right thing and he'd have been a hero cruising into victory in November.  But, he's the stupidest farking moron on the planet earth, and here we are, waiting for Biden and the Democrats to come in and fix the problem (which when handled properly will last another two months, a full ten months longer than it should have lasted.)

Thanks you 60 million non mask wearing dipsh*ts.  Thanks a lot.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Gordon Bennett: I'll work as a poopsmith for a while if that's what's needed.

If you're an expert turd polisher as you claim, I'm pretty sure some positions have just opened up at the WH. That'll get you through to January at least.

/Plus all the free coronavirus you can inhale


Oh, I'm sure I could spin for the GOP if I tried. I've seen their tactics long enough for that, along with everyone else on the Politics tab. I just have this pesky soul of mine getting in the way.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was younger I used to look at the world with envy and think how exciting it would be to live in a city like London or Paris, Rome or New York, anything but the dull and predictable cities we have in NZ. Now not so much. Even before the pandemic I was growing more and more grateful to be a New Zealander, but this year really has sealed the deal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nigel Tufnel's Unorthodox Theory on Stonehenge | Stonehenge | National Geographic UK
Youtube B1n_WF-76dU
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote island full of educated people beats a virus, news at 11.

/for our next segment, Communist Ethno-Dictatorship with a surveillance state also allegedly beats virus
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Remote island full of educated people beats a virus, news at 11.


Guess who else has their shiat together?

https://globalnews.ca/news/7376155/at​l​antic-bubble-update/
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mr-b: ColonelCathcart: Remote island full of educated people beats a virus, news at 11.

Guess who else has their shiat together?

https://globalnews.ca/news/7376155/atl​antic-bubble-update/


Ok. Two countries have managed to put down a second wave of it.

Even the Japanese and Ze Germans haven't managed to beat it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As an American, I object to the term "soaked".
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why isn't housing in Manhattan, KS the same price as Manhattan, NY?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: mr-b: ColonelCathcart: Remote island full of educated people beats a virus, news at 11.

Guess who else has their shiat together?

https://globalnews.ca/news/7376155/atl​antic-bubble-update/

Ok. Two countries have managed to put down a second wave of it.

Even the Japanese and Ze Germans haven't managed to beat it.


If your argument is the other guy sucks too then you don't have an argument, Slick.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Yes, once again anyone with a job that needs filling in NZ, do let me know. I am a very good actor and I've got a couple of film degrees. But I'm not a proud man. I'll work as a poopsmith for a while if that's what's needed. I want to live in civilisation.


San Francisco isn't good enough for you?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Gordon Bennett: I'll work as a poopsmith for a while if that's what's needed.

If you're an expert turd polisher as you claim, I'm pretty sure some positions have just opened up at the WH. That'll get you through to January at least.

/Plus all the free coronavirus you can inhale


Some turds, I'm afraid, cannot be polished.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes New Zealand is an island nation (2 main islands) with a smaller population than the US.

But it's leadership and willingness to make difficult choices that has made the real difference.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought that NZ was like the poster child for the correct way to handle this.  They had full sporting events with fans and everything months ago.

So, what happened?  Did some person come in from another country and start the whole business up again?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I thought that NZ was like the poster child for the correct way to handle this.  They had full sporting events with fans and everything months ago.

So, what happened?  Did some person come in from another country and start the whole business up again?


Possibly. I remember reading that it also might have come in through contaminated imported foods.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: durbnpoisn: I thought that NZ was like the poster child for the correct way to handle this.  They had full sporting events with fans and everything months ago.

So, what happened?  Did some person come in from another country and start the whole business up again?

Possibly. I remember reading that it also might have come in through contaminated imported foods.


WTF, why didn't their president stop this? Why did it occur? God, a competent president would have been the answer to solving the problem. There is no way this should be occurring.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I thought that NZ was like the poster child for the correct way to handle this.  They had full sporting events with fans and everything months ago.

So, what happened?  Did some person come in from another country and start the whole business up again?


I don't think "was" is correct. Still is seems appropriate.

Maybe they missed someone coming in because they were asymptotic and had a couple false negatives before being released. Whatever happened, they got back up to a couple hundred cases, the government and the people reacted, and at this point have once again reached 12 days straight without a new case and only like 5 that haven't been cleared.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Yes New Zealand is an island nation (2 main islands) with a smaller population than the US.

But it's leadership and willingness to make difficult choices that has made the real difference.


So how about Angela Merkel? Does she suck at leadership?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: ColonelCathcart: mr-b: ColonelCathcart: Remote island full of educated people beats a virus, news at 11.

Guess who else has their shiat together?

https://globalnews.ca/news/7376155/atl​antic-bubble-update/

Ok. Two countries have managed to put down a second wave of it.

Even the Japanese and Ze Germans haven't managed to beat it.

If your argument is the other guy sucks too then you don't have an argument, Slick.


That's not the argument, but you knew that.
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This virus, handled properly it's gone in two months.


That has only ever been managed in small countries which could effectively isolate themselves from the rest of the world indefinitely.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orbister: PaulRB: This virus, handled properly it's gone in two months.

That has only ever been managed in small countries which could effectively isolate themselves from the rest of the world indefinitely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This virus, handled properly it's gone in two months.  Handled like a country with 60 million superstitious morons who won't do the right thing, it lasts forever.

Trump could have done the right thing and he'd have been a hero cruising into victory in November.  But, he's the stupidest farking moron on the planet earth, and here we are, waiting for Biden and the Democrats to come in and fix the problem (which when handled properly will last another two months, a full ten months longer than it should have lasted.)

Thanks you 60 million non mask wearing dipsh*ts.  Thanks a lot.


60?  There's WAY more than that.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

great_tigers: IndyJohn: durbnpoisn: I thought that NZ was like the poster child for the correct way to handle this.  They had full sporting events with fans and everything months ago.

So, what happened?  Did some person come in from another country and start the whole business up again?

Possibly. I remember reading that it also might have come in through contaminated imported foods.

WTF, why didn't their president stop this? Why did it occur? God, a competent president would have been the answer to solving the problem. There is no way this should be occurring.


They just needed to prove it wasn't a fluke that solid leadership and listening to the medical community CAN beat this virus.  Shame the US won't have a chance until January based on the solid leadership part unless having Covid has taught them something.
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know about soaked. In my county less than 1% have been infected, and .001% have died. If your county is doing worse, figure it out
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Excuses, excuses, excuses.
Thanks, Trump.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: IndyJohn: Yes New Zealand is an island nation (2 main islands) with a smaller population than the US.

But it's leadership and willingness to make difficult choices that has made the real difference.

So how about Angela Merkel? Does she suck at leadership?



Germany has about 1/5 our population and less than 1/20 of our number of COVID deaths.

Draw your own conclusion.
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Trump could have done the right thing and he'd have been a hero cruising into victory in November. But, he's the stupidest farking moron on the planet earth, and here we are, waiting for Biden and the Democrats to come in and fix the problem (which when handled properly will last another two months, a full ten months longer than it should have lasted.)


Could you please send an email to somebody in the government about your plan to properly handle the coronavirus which will eliminate the problem in two months?  ANY government for that matter; if it's such a certain thing I'm surprised none of them have thought of it yet.  So Trump really could have swayed you to his side if he had thought of this plan before and enacted it, huh?  I'll bet he'll really be feeling his oats when he sees how simple your plan is and how he could have enacted it back in March and saved the world!
 
treesloth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least here in Utah, it seems like we do reasonably well, there's a downward trend, we get cocky, things go back up.  Uggh...  And I'm not perfect.  I'm the jerk you see walking up to the Wal-Mart looking at my shopping list, finally looking up and remembering, and going back to the car for my mask.  But I do go back.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.