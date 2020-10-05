 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Naturally the 2020 edition of "RISK" includes an unknown ecological catastrophe in the Kamchatka region   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I never thought of surfing in Kamchatka
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: I never thought of surfing in Kamchatka


Bet you're not thinking it now for certain.

/ Surf's yuck.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Charlie don't surf (due to corneal damage)
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well gee, presumably Russia has farked around and will now summarily find out.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


World domination has to start somewhere
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 300x179]

World domination has to start somewhere


Usually in Australia.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A bit close to Fukushima to rule that out.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
" I have this burning sensation in my Kamchatka region." Said the Mayor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Well gee, presumably Russia has farked around and will now summarily find out.


Russia doesn't have the equivalent of an EPA, it is rather infamous for treating toxic waste as just another form of trash to be dumped in any convenient spot without consideration as to future effects. They've dumped thousands of tons of high-level nuclear waste in the ocean on their northern coast, there are old lead/zinc smelters in Chelyabinsk that are operating and a huge Asbestos mine in Sverdlovsk that is still worked in the open. Nothing whatsoever is done to prevent or mitigate the contamination in the local area. People living in the area don't live very long.

It's my understanding that the only reason they bothered to try to seal off the burned-out reactor at Chernobyl at all was because of international pressure from Europe. They were ready to just bulldoze the area flat and shove all the contaminated soil and machinery etc into the Pripyat River until someone pointed out that doing so would eventually turn about 10% of the Earth's surface into an uninhabitable giant radioactive wasteland, including the Black Sea, most of southeastern Europe and eventually the Mediterranean. As it is, radioactive Isotopes originating from the Chernobyl reactor can be detected in the waters around the Greek islands all the way to Crete.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing the Russians don't ever fark up any military tests.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kamchatka?

It must of been Japanese torpedo boats

/not obscure enough
 
Zenith
‘’ less than a minute ago  
all part of the daily routine of being part of Russia from what I can see
 
