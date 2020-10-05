 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Zookeepers hope their critically endangered female rhino will get it on with newly arrived male rhino, note that they both look pretty horny   (bbc.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember rhino still means no.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Rhino!
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So Sudan is two and Nandi is well into her twenties.

You go girl! Get you some!
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She seems bored broh, bring your best game.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrparks: She seems bored broh, bring your best game.


TFA: "Nandi, who came in 2019."

Pretty soon, she'll have as long a dry spell as the average farker.
 
