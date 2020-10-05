 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(13 News Now)   Virginia judge throws out capital murder charges against Black man, after first ordering that a large portrait of Robert E. Lee be removed from the courtroom wall   (13newsnow.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Virginia judge, Robert E. Lee, Murder, Virginia, capital murder charge, Capital punishment, Capital punishment in the United States, Black defendant's lawyers  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 8:30 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a win-win situation in my book.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Virginia judge throws out capital murder charges against Black man

the man was from a place called 'Black'?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The painting was removed by the judge in September weeks before this case.  It sounds to me that someone is trying to push the two unrelated actions together in order to fit a narrative.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Virginia judge throws out capital murder charges against Black man

the man was from a place called 'Black'?



AP Style guide
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Take it to the front lawn and burn it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was it a White judge?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: Was it a White judge?


What do you want to know for?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't care what the sequence was, the judge did the right thing by removing the Lee portrait. And in the South, what he did required courage.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Abox: Was it a White judge?

What do you want to know for?


It's nice to see a White do something good for a change.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirForceVet: Sounds like a win-win situation in my book.


Except for the whole murder thing.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.