 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   This is just a horrible idea. Everyone knows that you don't wrap potatoes in aluminum foil before baking them   (foxnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Facepalm, California, United States Forest Service, Fire, Cal Fire, Flame, Combustion, Firefighter, warm temperatures  
•       •       •

1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Use the foil to make a little bed of salt tho. Works nicely
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Depends on if you want the skin to have texture or not. Some people like the flavor and toothiness of the exposed skin, some like anything getting in the way of the good stuff.

And others slather the skins with oil before going in the oven.

To each their own.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm curious if this'll work.

Only looked at the pic, didn't read it.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If wrapping potatoes in foil is good enough for Ted Bell, it's good enough for me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see a before picture, but I notice that they neglected to show an after.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image 750x1054]


I love you -- thank you for this! My life may never be the same again.....
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jbc: If wrapping potatoes in foil is good enough for Ted Bell, it's good enough for me.


My first thought, as well.  I listen to those old shows almost every day!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image 750x1054]


Ok, that looks farking delicious
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Over 8,454 structures have been destroyed at 31 people have been killed in the state


Good job, Fox. Do your chyron people write headlines for online too?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato


me too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image image 750x1054]


encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Depends on if you want the skin to have texture or not. Some people like the flavor and toothiness of the exposed skin, some like anything getting in the way of the good stuff.

And others slather the skins with oil before going in the oven.

To each their own.


I just made grilled rib eyes, corn on the cob, cheddar biscuits, baked potatoes, and cherry pie for the family for dinner tonight (special occasion).

Four medium-big russets, washed, pierced several times with a fork, rubbed with butter, and into a 450 degree oven for about an hour.

Not only were the potatoes delicious, the peels were even better!

(It was an anniversary dinner for Jubal and his wife.  Them, me, and Jubal's Mom.  Sherry provided salad.)
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image image 750x1054]


Oh wow, what a phenomenal idea!

I think scooping out most of the tater guts and treating it like a potato skin would be ideal. E.g. Filling the skins with cheese, bacon, and onions. Then baking/grilling/bbqing until it's ready to plunk a big fat sausage into its greasy fold. All that's left is the mustard. Maybe some diced onion, kraut, and relish.

/I must try this!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image 750x1054]


Now that's a sandwich.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image 750x1054]


Omg ... that's genius ...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image image 750x1054]


I eat bacon that way.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody knows you only wrap baked potatoes in aluminum foil if you are baking them in the microwave.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calistoga Mineral Water is good stuff. It's a wonderful place too

grokca: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

me too

[Fark user image 258x195]


Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 378x378]


Anyone else think that actress is a time-traveling Lady Gaga?

/ Yes I know the episode well and the resemblance is uncanny.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many minutes would foil buy you seeing as it evaporates in wood fire?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato Bombs recipe by the BBQ Pit Boys
Youtube 7aUNmtSgB0c
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶tayta skins got baked potato appeal
cuz theyre made with toes and skins that are real 🎶
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wrap the house? I thought all that needs doing is raking the forest floor, what with all those flammable needles and such.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: If wrapping potatoes in foil is good enough for Ted Bell, it's good enough for me.


Wow, for a while I was wondering when Taco Bell started serving baked potatoes.

Reading a later reply I realized how I mister it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 378x378]


More like thanks for the mammaries, amirite?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew these giant Yukon Gold potatoes this year. I still have a few left.

I should bake one tomorrow.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image image 750x1054]

I eat bacon that way.


"I really wanted a hot dog, but I didn't have any buns so I used bacon instead. "
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image image 400x248]


found me a filter didnt want to chase it
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I grew these giant Yukon Gold potatoes this year. I still have a few left.

I should bake one tomorrow.


I'm keen on making elevated grow boxes in my back yard I can plant potato-pieces into and just knock them apart to harvest my own next year

/meh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: puffy999: I grew these giant Yukon Gold potatoes this year. I still have a few left.

I should bake one tomorrow.

I'm keen on making elevated grow boxes in my back yard I can plant potato-pieces into and just knock them apart to harvest my own next year

/meh


I used "bags" and they worked great.

I also used a plastic planter for a couple extra reds which sprouted in the cupboard. Grew a lot of them but they didn't get very big.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: puffy999: I grew these giant Yukon Gold potatoes this year. I still have a few left.

I should bake one tomorrow.

I'm keen on making elevated grow boxes in my back yard I can plant potato-pieces into and just knock them apart to harvest my own next year

/meh


you can buy potato bags or sew some with weed barrier felt, no knocking apart needed and it makes it easy to elevate for a drain channel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Makes cleaning up after the fire easier.

Just put the big foil bag directly in the landfill.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what I used were very similar to these.

Two plants growing in each bag but really that might have been pushing it. I got a couple pounders and they were in the two bags which were lone potato plants (I'd planted two sprouts in both of those bags but only one came up in each).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

grokca: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

me too

[Fark user image image 258x195]


I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of the big 12 oz golds I have left just sprouted a nice eye. Gonna have to find a place to start it indoors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 500x211]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Murflette: Use the foil to make a little bed of salt tho. Works nicely


As I type this I have a foil packet of sliced potatoes with some salt and pepper and butter on the grill.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mindset zero: Murflette: Use the foil to make a little bed of salt tho. Works nicely

As I type this I have a foil packet of sliced potatoes with some salt and pepper and butter on the grill.


Hells yes..
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I have a hankering for campfire potatoes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 378x378]

More like thanks for the mammaries, amirite?




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: TuckFrump: Thanks, assmitter. Now I want a baked potato

[Fark user image 750x1054]


bis bis aquidatem...?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i0.wp.com image 720x900]


Yo dawg I heard you like potatoes
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's almost like there's this group of people that do everything possible to mitigate fire danger/damage. Makes you wonder why anyone would think nothing is being done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.