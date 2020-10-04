 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   What can the president of a homeowners association do to counter the negative press that HOAs have historically had to deal with? Let's check in with Florida   (clickorlando.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, United States, Postage stamp, Brett Rowe, former homeowners association president, HOA president of Shady Oaks Pine, Crime, Police, time Rowe  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 12:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Slap a Maga hat in that man!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*on
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All power corrupts.

But a tiny amount of power corrupts absolutely
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOA board members and more specifically the people who write and enforce code compliance bylaws are always people who were picked last in high school dodgeball.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People still collect stamps?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stovepipe: People still collect stamps?


Only those people who don't have the room for a decent matchbook collection.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So everyone in an HOA got screwed?  Boy, that's a shame
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stovepipe: People still collect stamps?


Only if they're into philately. Farking perverts.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: stovepipe: People still collect stamps?

Only if they're into philately. Farking perverts.


Those creeps also have numismatic values.

Disgust.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOA? I hope he gets herpegonosyphilAIDS
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

felching pen: stovepipe: People still collect stamps?

Only if they're into philately. Farking perverts.


Better philately than neverly.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like my HOA.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, you wanna hit this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, ok.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The best part of the article was in the comments:


NoPoNoMo1 DAY AGO
A group of Karens is called a Homeowners Association.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I like my HOA.


The only thing I'd change about my HOA is I'd like to see all the members rounded up and launched into the sun, then have all the paperwork tossed into a 3 week old construction site porta-potty and set on fire.

Just those two simple changes and my HOA would be perfect.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone with a bunch of tiny envelopes is probably a drug dealer. Or, worse, a philatelist.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PFFT, Amateur - Our Dear Leader has played golf to the tune of over $140 million in costs to the taxpayers of this country while paying in $750 for his first two years to the U.S. Treasury!  Sure, he donated his salary to charity - the "Build the Wall" foundation or some such, and I often ask his followers if they ever read his book - the one where he screws his subcontractors, customers, suppliers, employees, creditors and the U.S. Government.  Usually they haven't (or they held it upside down and couldn't understand it).

/You're Fired 2020
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glad I don't live in an HOA neighborhood anymore. We had renters next door, real scum of the earth, and they'd throw these parties and people would park everywhere. Then I just let the cops deal with it, and they notified the owner if there were any more issues, the village would fine him. He refused to let them renew their lease, and we got a real nice quiet couple there now. Sold my house for 10k over asking price, was on the market for two days.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: Rent Party: I like my HOA.

The only thing I'd change about my HOA is I'd like to see all the members rounded up and launched into the sun, then have all the paperwork tossed into a 3 week old construction site porta-potty and set on fire.

Just those two simple changes and my HOA would be perfect.


Heh.  I've had that kind of HOA, too.  I ran off a ream of flyers suggesting a conversion of the HOA to a "Grounds Maintenance Committee" and set of a bit of a firestorm.  Come next election, every one of them lost their positions, and the new board was a whole lot less of a dick.

This neighborhood's HOA is pretty transparent.  The finances are published monthly.  They managed to threaten the city council into not rezoning a neighboring lot from community use (read "park") to commercial use (read "city councilman got taken out to dinner by a big shot developer") and generally take a pretty level headed approach to the slobs that don't want to mow their lawn.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.