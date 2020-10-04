 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   Some Guy fires up the grill for California firefighters   (alt1053.radio.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, San Francisco Bay Area, Napa County, California, Guy Fieri, Cal Fire'sGlass Fire base, English-language films, Wine Country, popular celebrity chef, California  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 11:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blender61: People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.


Exactly this.  He may be annoying, but it's a over-zealous retriever type of annoying.  Among a ton of other things, he officiated 101 gay weddings to honor his late sister (and annoy Pam Bondi), constantly donates to good causes, and for all the jokes about being low brow, makes food that most people enjoy.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: blender61: People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.

Exactly this.  He may be annoying, but it's a over-zealous retriever type of annoying.  Among a ton of other things, he officiated 101 gay weddings to honor his late sister (and annoy Pam Bondi), constantly donates to good causes, and for all the jokes about being low brow, makes food that most people enjoy.


He also spearheaded a fundraiser to generate well over $20 million to help small restaurant owners adapt to pandemic business rules.

And also check out his Triple D Nation show where he promotes small businesses and previous DDD visits and  prepares their meals at his home outdoor kitchen.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.


not disagreeing but I will submit that if he weren't such a complete douche it would help. if he could dial the ego and braggadocio down a few notches it would help. no one likes an asshole, even a charitable one.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: blender61: People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.

not disagreeing but I will submit that if he weren't such a complete douche it would help. if he could dial the ego and braggadocio down a few notches it would help. no one likes an asshole, even a charitable one.


See, I don't really view him that way.
I think of him as more an over energetic, precocious, middle class background. I'm doing me and me seems to have got me a long ways. Now I can spread it around.

Yes, he's loud. In a way, it's part of his charm. He's that one guy at the party who dials it up to 11 and still manages not to get the cops involved.

More FireBall??
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jose Andres seems to be able to do it without being a knob.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/chef-jose-a​n​dres-helps-feed-hundreds-hurricane-dor​ian/story?id=65430496

/Good on Guy though
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chucknasty: . no one likes an asshole,


Mr Trump to the courtesy phone please
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chucknasty: blender61: People talk shart about Guy Fieri being a douche bro but he is always there.
The work he does to the restaurant industry and his unasked for enthusiasm and commitment says a lot.
He sees a need and then says "hey, I can do that" . I really don't know how he

I have a personal story directly related to fire and Guy Fieri.
The dude  is solid in by book. A little loud, but solid. I've seen him on scene and he is all about the mission while still being  enthusiastic and and uplifting.
I really don't know how he does it or where he gets the energy.

On a side note
When your are a firefighter on scene. You eat well. Prime calories and all you want for the asking 24/7.

not disagreeing but I will submit that if he weren't such a complete douche it would help. if he could dial the ego and braggadocio down a few notches it would help. no one likes an asshole, even a charitable one.


Username checks out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BarbecuIng for firefighters.

Who was it who said fighting for peace is like farking for virginity?
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My biggest beef with this guy? His Buffalo wing sauce doesn't seem to be available in Canada anymore (not widely)! That stuff was my crack. And no Franks Buffalo sauce doesn't come close. :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.