(Sudbury News)   Okay looking at TikTok challenges I've come to the conclusion that this generation just doesn't want to live   (sudbury.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every generation is stupid
The Program Deleted Scene
Youtube vIGmMmBCCRQ
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, I think we should just let the kids do whatever they want.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You blame them?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Every generation is stupid
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vIGmMmBC​CRQ]




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm down with OPP.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And don't flash your headlights at a car with its lights off. I hear that's a gang initiation and they shoot you
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TikTok is like the island of misfit toys, but for eating Tide Pods and entire bottles of Benadryl.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby sounds old. Three idipts making a video and saying "try this, kids at home" is EXACTLY the sort of crap that only gets legs because the media runs with a "kids these days" story.

/Munches delicious tide pods
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of Darwin Awards will be given out.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Every generation teenager is stupid



ftfy
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn kids.

Why can't they stick with heroin and suicide like my generation?
 
Valacirca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "challenge" itself doesn't even sound bad, its just supposed to be dressing up like a ghost, these kids apparently just decided to dress like ghosts in a really stupid place.
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every generation did stupid things as a kid.  All that's different now is the ubiquity of cheap video cameras and seamless digital distribution.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're watching their parents go out to bars and shops without masks in middle of an airborne viral pandemic.  Do you blame them for feeling nihilism?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Waiting on the razor blade in an apple challenge.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the day, laying down on the ground in the Sudbury area would've meant choking on the clouds of sulphuric acid that would settle in low lying areas. It's a progress of sorts.
 
