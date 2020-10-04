 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Want to watch French people have a snowball fight in 1896? Check out this speed-corrected and colorized footage
1108 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 9:17 PM



33 Comments
 
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol, I love how everyone turned on the bicyclist. Some things truly never change.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Literally and figuratively cool.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"haa haa haaa this is so much fun!"

"oui, this is so much fun, there's no way we will ever get in a war with Germany in ten years!"

"oui oui, and why would they attack us?  we are so strong with our alliances, there's no way they would attack!"

man im in a bad mood.  how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freakay: "haa haa haaa this is so much fun!"

"oui, this is so much fun, there's no way we will ever get in a war with Germany in ten years!"

"oui oui, and why would they attack us?  we are so strong with our alliances, there's no way they would attack!"

man im in a bad mood.  how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.


Are you implying the cyclist was german?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After getting beat down, and they still went after him when he was down he got up and was like screw this I'll go around the block.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: freakay: "haa haa haaa this is so much fun!"

"oui, this is so much fun, there's no way we will ever get in a war with Germany in ten years!"

"oui oui, and why would they attack us?  we are so strong with our alliances, there's no way they would attack!"

man im in a bad mood.  how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.

Are you implying the cyclist was german?


Probably not, the bike didn't look Dutch.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freakay: "haa haa haaa this is so much fun!"

"oui, this is so much fun, there's no way we will ever get in a war with Germany in ten years!"

"oui oui, and why would they attack us?  we are so strong with our alliances, there's no way they would attack!"

man im in a bad mood.  how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.


The video is from 1896. WW1 started in Sept.1914 thereby 18 years after the video. From what I see, they look like a group of young adults. Add 18 years to them and they would have been mature or senior by 1914; definitely too old for conscription.

Many who fought were not even born when that video was shot. Ladies could partake in the snow fight but couldn't vote.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: After getting beat down, and they still went after him when he was down he got up and was like screw this I'll go around the block.


It's making me crazy that he forgot his cap on the ground.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freakay: how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.



They are all dead now. All of the people that existed in the world at that time are dead now.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wish I was in 1896 Lyon right now..
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So which side surrendered first?

/so sorry
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The guy on the cycle was an idiot for sure.  But they could have just let him through.  I almost feel sorry for him.

I also wonder if that was all totally staged.  It's not like this was filmed by accident.  Filming something like that in those days was no trivial task.  You didn't just turn on the camera and hope for the best.  You had everyone in place.

In short, this appears to be more of a short film than some genuine footage of people having fun.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mantour:
The video is from 1896. WW1 started in Sept.1914 thereby 18 years after the video. From what I see, they look like a group of young adults. Add 18 years to them and they would have been mature or senior by 1914; definitely too old for conscription.

Many who fought were not even born when that video was shot. Ladies could partake in the snow fight but couldn't vote.

They'd be just about the most fortunate generation France would have for a very long time in either direction, really. Many of their fathers would have fought in the disastrous Franco-Prussian war.. Most of their children would fight in the trenches in WWI, and their grandchildren in WWII. Through a lucky quirk of timing, they got to throw snowballs instead.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: freakay: how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.


They are all dead now. All of the people that existed in the world at that time are dead now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Disappearing Hitchhiker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Farkenhostile: After getting beat down, and they still went after him when he was down he got up and was like screw this I'll go around the block.

It's making me crazy that he forgot his cap on the ground.


part-of-the-set-up
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate to break it to anyone, but this was not a spontaneous snowball fight.  It was done squarely in front of a stationary camera.  Filming anything back then was a big deal.  The Lumiere brothers were filling theatres with films that showed a minute or so of waves at the beach or a train arriving in station. The snowball fight has a heavy plot compared to much of what they filmed.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Lol, I love how everyone turned on the bicyclist. Some things truly never change.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guy brought a bicycle to a snowball fight.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Le cycliste perd son chapeau.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That guy on the left at the bottom right is #savage
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Farkenhostile: After getting beat down, and they still went after him when he was down he got up and was like screw this I'll go around the block.

It's making me crazy that he forgot his cap on the ground.


Right at the end he turns around.  I'm thinking he's coming back to get it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
* bottom left
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why did the bicycle guy go back in the other direction?
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The Lumiere brothers were filling theatres with films that showed a minute or so of waves at the beach or a train arriving in station.


And that was still better than the last two Star Wars movies.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
etc.usf.eduView Full Size

"Sling the Monkey is a capital game, and can be played anywhere where there are trees. One player who is chosen by lot, takes the part of Monkey, and is fastened to a tolerably high branch of a tree by a strong cord knotted in a 'bowline' loop and passed round his waist. the other players now baste the monkey with knotted handkerchiefs, and he armed in like manner, endeavors to realiate. If he succeeds in striking one of them, he is at once released, and the other takes his place as monkey. He must make haste in doing it, or he may be basted until he is fairly in the loop. With players who don't mind a little buffeting this game becomes exceedingly lively: and active monkey is very different to approach with safety, and, of course, gives much more life to the game. The cord should be just long enough to enable the monkey to reach the ground comfortably under the branch. Half the fun of the game lies in actual slinging of the monkey, one of whose most effective ruses is to throw himself forward on the rope, preend to start off in one direction, and then come back with a swing in the other. The branch to which the cord is attached should be of some considerable height from the ground, or there will not be play enough in the rope; and it need scarcely be impressed upon the reader tha both rope and branch must be strong enough to bear the strain put upon them by the weight and movements of the monkey."

People knew how to have fun back in the day
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I hate to break it to anyone, but this was not a spontaneous snowball fight.  It was done squarely in front of a stationary camera.  Filming anything back then was a big deal.  The Lumiere brothers were filling theatres with films that showed a minute or so of waves at the beach or a train arriving in station. The snowball fight has a heavy plot compared to much of what they filmed.


Everybody's a critic. Yeesh.
 
1funguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: freakay: "haa haa haaa this is so much fun!"

"oui, this is so much fun, there's no way we will ever get in a war with Germany in ten years!"

"oui oui, and why would they attack us?  we are so strong with our alliances, there's no way they would attack!"

man im in a bad mood.  how many of these people were dead in the next war I wonder.

Are you implying the cyclist was german?


It was actually a young Adolph Hitler. When he went over the handlebars he landed on a crucifix his mother had given him, on a chain, just that Xmas morning. It cut deeply into his face, just below his nose, and he was forced to turn around and go directly to the only doctor, a  veterinarian, that his family could afford.
The doctor was Jewish, and when young Adolph woke up and saw the vicious scar under his nose he was outraged at the doctor for the shiatty job he had done repairing his upper lip. "MEIN GOTT EN HIMMEL" shouted Adolph.
"You think THATS bad?" asked the doctor. "Wait until you see how I fixed your crucifix!"

He had unbent it the best that he could, given only the tools of a cat repairman, and ...

IT WAS THE FIRST SWASTIKA EMBLEM!!

Hitler went on to grow a mustache to cover the scar, but his hatred for cat repairmen went on unabated for another 50 years.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was *cool*
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate LiveLeak.
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Literally and figuratively cool.


Literally and literally cool.
 
ongbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They throw like girls
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

naughtyrev: Lol, I love how everyone turned on the bicyclist. Some things truly never change.


He made a nice exit too. That was a classic run-and-jump mount I use in cyclocross racing. And back then all bicycles were fixed gear. Bicycle manufacturers didn't employ freewheels for another few years.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.