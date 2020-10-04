 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Hey, Nice flood   (nbcnews.com)
sirrerun
4 hours ago  
puffy999
3 hours ago  
I_Am_Weasel
3 hours ago  
dj_bigbird
1 hour ago  
Biledriver
1 hour ago  
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
Geography there is pretty funky.  Wide-spread rain would go into the Rhone valley to the west, which has lots of marshy areas to slow down flooding, and into the Po valley to the east.  But there's a pinch point where the Alps funnel down to the coastline at the border of Italy and France, and if it gets hit with heavy rain, all those fancy resort towns from St. Tropez to Cannes to Nice to Monaco to San Remo can get hammered.
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  
If you thought the video made it look bad, don't do a GIS for photos. There's lots more damage.
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
MrBeetle
1 hour ago  
MBooda
1 hour ago  
iron de havilland
53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Geography there is pretty funky.  Wide-spread rain would go into the Rhone valley to the west, which has lots of marshy areas to slow down flooding, and into the Po valley to the east.  But there's a pinch point where the Alps funnel down to the coastline at the border of Italy and France, and if it gets hit with heavy rain, all those fancy resort towns from St. Tropez to Cannes to Nice to Monaco to San Remo can get hammered.


Handle checks out.

Meanwhile, I think this might be the result of the remnants of storm Alex where I am; those are park benches in the middle of the river in the first pic, and a fishermen's bothy in the second.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Good baseline image for reference at Google Maps.
//Still not as bad as storm Frank, in 2015, when only the roof of the bothy was not underwater.
 
KingOfTown
50 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village
49 minutes ago  
Hal5423
41 minutes ago  
Fano
23 minutes ago  
AstroJesus
21 minutes ago  
