87-year-old hopes to pass the California bar exam on his fifth and final try tomorrow
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know that Barr was 87, he does not look it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to add that, because of the 'Rona, California has temporarily lowered the bar (heh) for passing. Good luck, sir!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
likely...

media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/good luck ol' codger!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why not. Lockdown is a good time for book learnin'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I did not know that Barr was 87, he does not look it.


William Barr, you mean? Nah, he looks older.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: talkertopc: I did not know that Barr was 87, he does not look it.

William Barr, you mean? Nah, he looks older.


with the voice of a toddler
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish him well in fulfilling his dream of forcing Golden Corral to start the early-bird special at 4:00 instead of 4:30.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I can't help but root for the guy. When you're 87 you've earned the right to say, "Whatevah, I do what I want."
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of curiosity, why are you only allowed to try five times? What happens then? You're barred forever (pun intended)?
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he specializes in elder law.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Out of curiosity, why are you only allowed to try five times? What happens then? You're barred forever (pun intended)?


No, California doesn't have a limit.  https://www.calbar.ca.gov/Adm​issions/R​equirements.  I think father time is setting a deadline for him. Get a JD from an accredited law school and you can take the exam.  New York I believe has a limit of 3 times.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have applied in New York. You get at least 6 tries there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Out of curiosity, why are you only allowed to try five times? What happens then? You're barred forever (pun intended)?

No, California doesn't have a limit.  https://www.calbar.ca.gov/Admi​ssions/Requirements.  I think father time is setting a deadline for him. Get a JD from an accredited law school and you can take the exam.  New York I believe has a limit of 3 times.


OK, so some states have a limit. The question remains.
 
bababa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He tried four times in the 60s and feels he wants to finish what he started before he dies. So he is trying again. There is no limit to the number of times one can try in California; it appears five is his own limit.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Sure, why not. Lockdown is a good time for book learnin'.

[Fark user image 474x267]


"He's studying, at least several minutes every day."

That's several more minutes a day than I do.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck, old dude! Just know that you will be the first to go when the time comes!
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weirdest use of the news tag i have seen in the last.. Ugh. Like 2 days I guess?

This farking timeline.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

strapp3r: likely...

[media0.giphy.com image 200x257]

/good luck ol' codger!


Don't forget that this could be you down the road of life.☺
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's why I could never become a lawyer: it is impossible for me to pass a bar.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Should have applied in New York. You get at least 6 tries there.[Fark user image image 425x566]


Are you mocking my court?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This just in - white man expects to pass complicated licensure exam by studying "minutes a day."
 
strapp3r
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: strapp3r: likely...

[media0.giphy.com image 200x257]

/good luck ol' codger!

Don't forget that this could be you down the road of life.☺


possibly Wednesday.
i'm keen on hazard awareness and managing functional fitness.
and, shiat happens.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he passes it, is he just not gonna pay his California bar dues?  It's like over 400 bucks a year for active membership (plus you have to do continuing education hours every few years), less than half fee for non-active membership.

Maybe he's retired wealthy, but sounds like a waste of money to me.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good luck sir!
Hope you pass that exam, so you can start tending bar.
 
