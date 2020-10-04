 Skip to content
(Guy Noir)   The old school San Francisco private eyes. Here's lookin' at you, kid ... now get off my lawn   (altaonline.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Private investigator, Allan Pinkerton, best private eye, Undercover work, shadowy streets of San Francisco, PI colleague, PI Tink Thompson, Jack Palladino  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The best read I've had in a while.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a neat job. I could never do it, I hate talking to people. Plus I hate getting beaten up, shot at and chased.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oldernell: The best read I've had in a while.


Fun fact: the author is Sharon Stone's ex.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



When a man's partner is killed, he's supposed to do something about it. It doesn't make any difference what you thought of him. He was your partner and you're supposed to do something about it. And it happens we're in the detective business. Well, when one of your organization gets killed, it's-it's bad business to let the killer get away with it, bad all around, bad for every detective everywhere.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think subby got his/her movies mixed up.

It's the stuff that dreams are made of.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was raining in the city by the bay.  The hard rain.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

too good
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you say old-fashioned private eyes?
myabandonware.comView Full Size

/I would assume nothing is obscure on Fark
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh wow. One of my old fark buddies 15 years ago was an intern/trainee there. She was a sexy Asian-American woman named after Ada Lovelace and implied that her job was more than just surveillance. fark she was hot and confused.
 
Famishus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great read, subby. Thank you!

If you like the noir genre, this is a fantastic book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bookmarked for the research library.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*clap* *clap*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x814]
too good


Say something like "No, no ma, look listen to me."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FNG: I think subby got his/her movies mixed up.

It's the stuff that dreams are made of.


You know how to whistle, don't you?
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm. Blackmail - outing a lesbian woman, threatening to reveal a journalist's affair and so on - sees to have been a major tactic. Not very nice people.
 
