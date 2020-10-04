 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   "Police said two 19-year-old women were taking selfies and fell from the roof"   (6abc.com) divider line
TWX
5 hours ago  
FTFA: "I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night trying to deal with that emotionally," said Allison Byrne.


 
Jack Sabbath
4 hours ago  
"There's not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you're drinking and you run right into it, it's really easy to slip right off"

Well...
 
dstanley
4 hours ago  
I combined roof and selfies and thought it was a drug-induced fall.
 
IgG4
4 hours ago  

 
pxlboy
4 hours ago  
Citation Needed did an episode on selfie-related deaths a couple of weeks ago
 
SurfaceTension
4 hours ago  
News fails without the selfie pics.
 
Combustion
4 hours ago  
Slipped roofie?
 
TWX
3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: News fails without the selfie pics.


Here you go:


 
SurfaceTension
3 hours ago  

TWX: SurfaceTension: News fails without the selfie pics.

Here you go:

[Fark user image image 360x360]


You owe me a new keyboard.
 
MattyBlast
1 hour ago  
Were they hot?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
53 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Were they hot?


only for a few minutes after they hit the pavement.
After that, they cooled off quickly.
 
dkulprit
46 minutes ago  
2 dumbases taking selfies on a roof and 1 fell off and bumped her head.

Momma called the doctor said :

No more dumbasses taking selfies on the roof
 
invictus2
40 minutes ago  
Drunk Urkel
Youtube pDvFDXpoAdY
 
jtown
40 minutes ago  
"Just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof."


 
SwiftFox
38 minutes ago  
Remember, being a roofer is one of the deadliest jobs
 
boozehat
35 minutes ago  
Drinking 19 year old girls on a roof partying taking selfies?

weird.
 
spleef420
34 minutes ago  

boozehat: Drinking 19 year old girls on a roof partying taking selfies?

weird.


What's in a 19 year old girls on a roof partying taking selfies? Tequila?
 
Cafe Threads
29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 2 dumbases taking selfies on a roof and 1 fell off and bumped her head.

Momma called the doctor said :

No more dumbasses taking selfies on the roof


Oh, Mama don't allow no selfies around here
I said Mama don't allow no selfies around here
Well, I don't care what mama don't allow,
I'm falling off the damn roof, anyhow.
Mama don't allow no selfies around here.
 
FarkaDark
28 minutes ago  
That's not how roofies are supposed to work.
 
gameshowhost
27 minutes ago  
I also like to live dangerously
Youtube twJ1fzE_La4
 
MattyBlast
27 minutes ago  
For purposes of reinforcing the lesson to be learned, here, I present this photo of two 19-year-olds taking a selfie safely inside:


 
boozehat
26 minutes ago  

spleef420: boozehat: Drinking 19 year old girls on a roof partying taking selfies?

weird.

What's in a 19 year old girls on a roof partying taking selfies? Tequila?


I make mine with love nectar.

(grammar, not so much)
 
Dr. Bogenbroom
26 minutes ago  
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, right?
 
WelldeadLink
26 minutes ago  
"Just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof."
But they are no longer on the roof.
 
gameshowhost
22 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: For purposes of reinforcing the lesson to be learned, here, I present this photo of two 19-year-olds taking a selfie safely inside:

[Fark user image 550x733]



 
orbister
22 minutes ago  
One of the students suffered leg and ankle injuries and the other is in critical but stable condition with injuries to multiple parts of her body.

"I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night trying to deal with that emotionally," said Allison Byrne.

An interesting choice of target for sympathy. But then, these are students. Her friend will be in therapy for PTSD for years.
 
HoratioGates
21 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Were they hot?


They might be again...

"Two Temple University students were hospitalized Saturday after falling from a four-story rooftop in North Philadelphia, police said. "

Subby jumped the gun again with the sad tag, although one of them is in critical.  

"One of the students suffered leg and ankle injuries and the other is in critical but stable condition with injuries to multiple parts of her body."

Leg and ankle injuries, I mean, she might still currently be hot.  Take her out for dinner, ask to sign your name on her cast and just write an insanely long name.  If she stops you at the end of the cast you've struck out, if not you are good to go.
 
cyberspacedout
21 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this headline tells me exactly what happened in the article. It's sad that these things have become so predictable.
 
Almea Tarrant
18 minutes ago  
I recently went on a tour of the Museum of Guillotines Tripwires and Very Sharp Axes.
Cost me an arm and a leg but I got some amazing selfies.
 
socoloco
17 minutes ago  
Some women will do anything for attention.
 
duckpoopy
16 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Citation Needed did an episode on selfie-related deaths a couple of weeks ago


So what?
 
FormlessOne
14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Unfortunately, this headline tells me exactly what happened in the article. It's sad that these things have become so predictable.


It's been 32 feet/sec2, more or less, as long as I can remember, so, yeah, kinda predictable...
 
skinink
12 minutes ago  
I bet they regret not taking that Selfies 101 course this semester.
 
mikaloyd
10 minutes ago  
Was this two separate selfie incidents in one night? Or did one drunk chick start to fall, panicked, and then latched onto the other one?  That could be awkward later
 
cyberspacedout
10 minutes ago  
These kids could learn a thing or two from their neighbors, like wearing masks:




I'll point out that the cameraman apparently doesn't care, either.
 
mikaloyd
9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cyberspacedout: Unfortunately, this headline tells me exactly what happened in the article. It's sad that these things have become so predictable.

It's been 32 feet/sec2, more or less, as long as I can remember, so, yeah, kinda predictable...


Thats just a local law
 
MattyBlast
9 minutes ago  

 
browneye
6 minutes ago  
They must have thought they were at the Grand Canyon.
 
El Brujo
4 minutes ago  
I feel awful for that poor guy, who did see this happen.
 
ginoinhr
3 minutes ago  
Congratulations graduating class of Darwin 2020
 
Kyle Butler
less than a minute ago  
No certain death at 4 stories.


 
