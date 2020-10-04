 Skip to content
RodneyToady
4 hours ago  
If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.
 
Circusdog320
4 hours ago  
That's the visual definition of Lost a Bet

Fark user image
 
the sentinel
4 hours ago  
So METRO News is doing satire now?

/Who knew?
 
Albert911emt
4 hours ago  
Please, no pictures of what panties he's wearing.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
4 hours ago  
For $2200, it's not even fashionable. It looks like the kind of dress little girls wore back in the 1950s.
 
propasaurus
2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.


Yeah, I have much nicer stuff I've bought for far, far, far, far less.
 
xanadian
2 hours ago  
That thing is farking hideous.
 
Ken S.
2 hours ago  
If I want to be mistaken for a very ugly woman that is not what I would choose to wear.
 
vudukungfu
2 hours ago  
Most trans friends of mine would prefer the drama of "I HAVEN'T A THING TO WEAR!"
Not sure if it is because the challange of creating an ensemble is fun or because they are addicted to draaaaaaaamaaaaaa 🎶.

But that, and I speak as an old white man who knows fashion, is hideous.
 
Man On A Mission
1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.


Or do like Billy Porter did and combine the best of both worlds with his amazing tuxedo dress.

Fark user image
 
Mantour
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
iheartscotch
46 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want to wear a shiaty dress?
 
cherryl taggart
39 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 850x569]


No, the one you want is Tim Curry peering back at the peephole.
 
Crewmannumber6
37 minutes ago  
Good luck with that
 
bhcompy
37 minutes ago  
Jeans and a tshirt is a gender neutral outfit and does not involve me chafing.  I'll stick with that
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
37 minutes ago  
What's worn under the kilt?

NOTHING. It's all in perfect working order!
 
Laobaojun
37 minutes ago  
It does, however, reinforce stereotypes of people who use phrases like "to 'disrupt toxic stereotypes' of gender".
 
ukexpat
36 minutes ago  
So basically a full-body kilt?
 
WastrelWay
35 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.


I want to wear yoga pants. If girls can do it, so can I.
 
Herb Utsmelz
35 minutes ago  
But it would be nice in the summer for airing out the dangly bits. 😉
 
Nick Nostril
35 minutes ago  
Looks like a cross between Cindy Brady and Nigel of The Young Ones.

/ not exactly a good look
 
Nick Nostril
34 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: But it would be nice in the summer for airing out the dangly bits. 😉


And hanging out near playgrounds.
 
Nick Nostril
33 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: That's the visual definition of Lost a Bet

[Fark user image 425x224]


Also, that model dude better have made bank on that photoshoot. I mean like "my rent is paid for 2021" kind of bank.
 
apathy2673
32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
hermeneutic
32 minutes ago  
Go back to sleep - the woke emperor has no clothes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
32 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.


Look, you idiots complaining about price, it's made for men. So obviously it has pockets. That means the dress itself probably only costs like $60. The rest goes to fund the massive R&D effort it took to add pockets to a dress. Sheesh.
 
MrHormel
32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WalkingSedgwick
31 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.


THIS.

There's nothing wrong with gender-bending, but gender-bending is not a license to defenestrate all sense of taste.  A 1950s girl's dress isn't going to look good on anyone.
 
Adebisi
31 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.


But not a real green dress. That's cruel.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
30 minutes ago  
If I wanted to dress like a huge dork in a dress, I'd just wear a utilikilt.
 
theknuckler_33
29 minutes ago  
Was something preventing men from buying/wearing dresses before?
 
snochick
29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.  But you can get one for a whole lot cheaper than $1500-$2200.  And it really isn't even that nice a dress.

I want to wear yoga pants. If girls can do it, so can I.


Broga Pants ™ are what you need!
 
Raoul Eaton
27 minutes ago  
Do you want a backlash?  Because this is how you get a backlash.
 
nitropissering
25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Natalie Portmanteau
24 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: RodneyToady: If you're a guy and you want to wear a dress, wear a dress.

Or do like Billy Porter did and combine the best of both worlds with his amazing tuxedo dress.

[Fark user image image 850x650]


Yeah, see, thats classy.

The one in TFA looks like a K Mart blue light special.
 
DevilGirlFromMars
22 minutes ago  
You can buy dresses like that in the women's section of your average thrift shop for $10 or less
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
20 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Was something preventing men from buying/wearing dresses before?


Swirlies, Indian rope burns, Dutch rubs, wet willies, the dreaded Rear Admiral, purple nurples...But I'm not sure how this dress changes that.

"Dudes! Wait! Before you shove my head in the toilet, this a $2,000 Gucci dress for men!" The bullies gently put him upright, dust off the front of his dress, and shake hands, their eyes sorrowful. "Oh, we're real sorry, mister. If'n we'd know that, we wouldn't'a tried to give you a swirlie. We done thought you was one of those, you know, light-steppers. Girly men. No hard feelins?"
 
Xythero
20 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/fashion diva
 
gunther_bumpass
20 minutes ago  
Gotta say, Geddy Lee's looking pretty good for his age.
 
FrancoFile
19 minutes ago  
That's not tartan...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
18 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image 850x1269]


"Buttfark"? Seems about...oh wait, "Butterick."

Butterick? Did I miss that episode of Rick & Morty? "I'm Butter Rick, biatches!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's not tartan...


Tardtan.
 
Kalyco Jack
17 minutes ago  
If I wanted to break gender stereotypes and cross-dress I can think of a lot of girl outfits I'd much rather wear out in public.

Example:

Fark user image
 
Ian Corrigible
16 minutes ago  
Neil - Why are you wearing that dress?

The Young Ones - Transvestism
Youtube 2kKJDZhxGTA
 
Garza and the Supermutants
16 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Don't like the collar or the bow. Go full 70's wings with the collar and add a silver and black link belt. Make the dress longer, deeper pleated and maroon with maybe alternating purple pleats.
 
Someone Else's Alt
15 minutes ago  
I am all set thanks. Me and good friend going out one random night in Old Orchard Beach, ME. a few years back. I still had hair!
Fark user image
 
GRCooper
15 minutes ago  
I'm comfortable in my toxic masculinity, thanks
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I am all set thanks. Me and good friend going out one random night in Old Orchard Beach, ME. a few years back. I still had hair!
[Fark user image 480x640]


+1 for the Red Elvises shirt. Awesome band.
 
Bslim
13 minutes ago  
realstylenetwork.com
 
Someone Else's Alt
11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Someone Else's Alt: I am all set thanks. Me and good friend going out one random night in Old Orchard Beach, ME. a few years back. I still had hair!
[Fark user image 480x640]

+1 for the Red Elvises shirt. Awesome band.


One of my favorites, worked the door at the Green Parrot in Key West for many Red Elvis's shows. Great guys/girls/music and lots of fun to hang out with.
 
