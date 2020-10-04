 Skip to content
(CNN)   Brett Hankison testified to the grand jury that he saw "a large figure" in a military stance holding "an AR-15 long gun" firing multiple shots "executing" his colleagues. The Truth: Breonna Taylor's boyfriend fired one shot at police from a 9mm handgun   (cnn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lying murderers.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Listen, all you need to do is pretend you saw a giant space alien, and our racist, hand-picked grand jury will let you go.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Black men are like spiders. The more you are afraid of them, the bigger and scarier they look.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When somebody has a gun pointed at you and has shot you would tend to have your mind make the threat large and menacing so adrenalin kicks in quicker. I tend to give him a bit of a pass on that one. They rest of it all?

Lying murderers.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: When somebody has a gun pointed at you and has shot you would tend to have your mind make the threat large and menacing so adrenalin kicks in quicker. I tend to give him a bit of a pass on that one. They rest of it all?

Lying murderers.


If only there were ways to arrest people that didn't involve kicking in doors when people are sleeping
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: Black men are like spiders. The more you are afraid of them, the bigger and scarier they look.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dashcams had to become a thing to protect you from lying, murdering sons of biatches; now so will living room and doorbell cams, and you'll have to use the cloud because these types of farkers would erase the footage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The testimony of cops is routinely accepted as 100% accurate in court. Why, I don't know.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lying scumbags.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hankison volunteered to work on his day off


What a dedicated public servant.
 
Alunan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.


And how was he suppose to know they were police?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.


He didn't know they were police, and they were violently busting down the door.  I'd shoot at them too.  wtf??
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Clearly the cop is suffering from hallucinations.  That should disqualify him from law enforcement.

Or he's a farking lying sack o' shiate.  Which should disqualify him from law enforcement.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.


Do you wear knee pads when sucking the cop peener or have you built up callouses?
 
Hevach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If only there were ways to arrest people that didn't involve kicking in doors when people are sleeping


There is. The person they were there to arrest was already in custody after being arrested in such a way.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
El-P - Deep Space 9mm (Official Video + Lyrics)
Youtube 2Zn5o-gxtFA
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lying like that should be proof enough that the cops involved should all end their lives in prison.
 
Alebak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok, he's been caught in his lie. What happens next?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New Lazarus goblin sh*ts up thread, day ending in "y".
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alebak: Ok, he's been caught in his lie. What happens next?


More Paid Vacation!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alebak: Ok, he's been caught in his lie. What happens next?


A promotion?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should probably go easy on the meth before moving to commit state-sanctioned home invasions.

Or like, ya know, don't commit state-sanctioned home invasions.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.


That's the laziest troll I've seen in a long time.  Shame it will get so many bites.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't have shot at the police. Period.


What do you use to get the Kiwi stains off your teeth?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's some old saying about when you're always looking for deer pretty soon everyone has horns.

'Deputy testifies he thought his masturbatory hero complex had come to life."
 
