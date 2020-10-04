 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   Governor tells the country's oldest living World War II veteran to let him know if there's anything he needs. "Yeah, my roof's leaking." Two hours later: new roof   (nola.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, World War II, home of Lawrence Brooks, Ceiling, section of roof, World War I, Shawn Walker, English-language films, New Orleans' Central City area  
•       •       •

1405 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 6:03 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what a sucker
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My penis is leaking.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aww.  I thought it was a Japanese veteran...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So there's something like Lenscrafters for roofs?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Socialism.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What, no assholish lecture about bootstraps? That doesn't sound like the governor of a southern state to me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The roof...
The roof...
The roof is all dusty.
 
Alunan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What, no assholish lecture about bootstraps? That doesn't sound like the governor of a southern state to me.


Louisiana is being run by a Democrat for the time being.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Aww.  I thought it was a Japanese veteran...


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/obscurish?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alunan: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What, no assholish lecture about bootstraps? That doesn't sound like the governor of a southern state to me.

Louisiana is being run by a Democrat for the time being.


The gov of lousiana is gop lite who lets the gop run the state this is pure pr.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Very cool.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theflatline: Alunan: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What, no assholish lecture about bootstraps? That doesn't sound like the governor of a southern state to me.

Louisiana is being run by a Democrat for the time being.

The gov of lousiana is gop lite who lets the gop run the state this is pure pr.


Still, this guy got a new roof out of it.  So that's something, at least.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it was my home state of Texas it would have been: Thank you for your service, now go be poor someplace else
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Socialism.


What?
 
davynelson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hear that the USA was all ANTIFAscist back in the day, even fought wars against it.

I wonder why fascism is suddenly OK, and those who fight against it labeled criminals.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem in New Orleans is we made shore labor irrelevant. The IMC system has ruined more cities than automation of other industries.
 
HempHead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My penis is leaking.


111 old dude has 60 year old daughter.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The man is 111 years old. His daughter is 50.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

davynelson: I hear that the USA was all ANTIFAscist back in the day, even fought wars against it.

I wonder why fascism is suddenly OK, and those who fight against it labeled criminals.


Well, tell us all about it in your prize winning novel then.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: Alunan: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What, no assholish lecture about bootstraps? That doesn't sound like the governor of a southern state to me.

Louisiana is being run by a Democrat for the time being.

The gov of lousiana is gop lite who lets the gop run the state this is pure pr.


It's still nice to see. There are a lot of politicians these days who would have called this guy an asshole and shiat in his mouth while forcing his mother to blow them at gunpoint.

Maybe not exactly that, but basically.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The man is 111 years old. His daughter is 50.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x270]


And she still lives with him...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pert: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The man is 111 years old. His daughter is 50.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x270]

And she still lives with him...


They probably can't afford a full time nurse.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

davynelson: I wonder why fascism is suddenly OK, and those who fight against it labeled criminals.


Facist - The Big Lebowski
Youtube V_Vi0Z7an0A
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i think i felt something in the feels.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm glad they got Antifa to help.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abox: davynelson: I wonder why fascism is suddenly OK, and those who fight against it labeled criminals.

[YouTube video: Facist - The Big Lebowski]


Fascists draw a lot of water in his country. You don't draw shiat, Lebowski.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The council bought almost $10,000 in new materials, and volunteer union members from Local 1098 in Baton Rouge and Local 1846 in New Orleans plan to reframe and shingle the entire roof.

Which will count toward income, said the IRS, cackling and rubbing its wizened hands together.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.