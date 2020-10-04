 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Egypt announces discovery of fifty-nine coffins in an archaeological discovery even more important than that time Drew found an unexpected Heineken in the back of his fridge   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Ancient Egypt, wooden coffins, Egypt, dramatic find, unknown number of additional coffins, Preliminary studies, Late Period of ancient Egypt, World Heritage Site  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They've found the tomb of the Green Goblin!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LEAVE THEM ALONE, FOR ALL THAT IS SACRED!

2020 ain't playing. No need to tempt the gods.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have  to send this to my mom, she loves that shiat.

Was Kurt Russell there? James Spader with  hair?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread brought to you today by Heineken.

Heineken.  When regular piss just won't do.
 
Jts853 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: LEAVE THEM ALONE, FOR ALL THAT IS SACRED!

2020 ain't playing. No need to tempt the gods.


Came here to say this!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: LEAVE THEM ALONE, FOR ALL THAT IS SACRED!

2020 ain't playing. No need to tempt the gods.


Damn right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how it begins
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: LEAVE THEM ALONE, FOR ALL THAT IS SACRED!

2020 ain't playing. No need to tempt the gods.


We're boned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been watching this unfold, it has been really cool
oh and for why he is green:

https://ancientegyptonline.co.uk/colo​u​rgreen/

/Yes the article has u words it's 2020 let it go
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of coughing
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I find a Heineken in the back of my fridge, that's where it's staying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's 2020 after all.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Heineken was 15 years old, but then again, who could tell the difference?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Man On A Mission: LEAVE THEM ALONE, FOR ALL THAT IS SACRED!

2020 ain't playing. No need to tempt the gods.

Damn right.
[Fark user image 676x344]


I think I'd risk it for Rachel Weisz and Patricia Velásquez.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take one down,
Pass it around,
58 cases of plague doomed them all....
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't just let them rest i guess
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, can someone just shout bingo and end this game?
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buried in their jammies?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It would be fun if it was discovered that all 50+ died suddenly, of an unknown disease.  Perhaps a nice bacteria that can happily sit dormanent for a few millenium.  Preferably something odd enough that it laughs at our current stores of anti-biotics.

Just to bring a little variety to our current, rather uniform, plague season.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis UHIF

/unexpected Heineken in fridge
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Archaeologists, can you just...take the year off? C'mon.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Perhaps a nice bacteria that can happily sit dormanent for a few millenium.  Preferably something odd enough that it laughs at our current stores of anti-biotics.


... or something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Egypt wants to be the Number One Tourist Destination! after covid, if anyone is still alive.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Mummy was mentioned twice without

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: GrogSmash: Perhaps a nice bacteria that can happily sit dormanent for a few millenium.  Preferably something odd enough that it laughs at our current stores of anti-biotics.

... or something


[Fark user image image 850x425]


Sure, that works too.

....  might to the closest I've had to a kiss in a while  :P
 
Mussel Shoals [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I have witnessed the opening of one of the coffins ... the mummy seems as if it was mummified yesterday."

Still...juicy?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ancient mummies taste better than heineken.
 
Famishus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This is how it begins
[Fark user image 414x517]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Saying they're from 2,500 years ago is saying they're pretty mundane.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Famishus: [Fark user image image 800x450]


She looks familiar but I just can't place her.
 
Famishus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since 2020 has killed my sarcasm/joke detector: It's Riley Reid. The same woman from the "spread it" meme.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Famishus: [Fark user image image 800x450]

She looks familiar but I just can't place her.


Yeah, why don't you tell Famishus who that is, and maybe where the image is from, specifically.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Famishus: Since 2020 has killed my sarcasm/joke detector: It's Riley Reid. The same woman from the "spread it" meme.


All right, then. Good night, everyone.
 
