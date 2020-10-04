 Skip to content
(Metro)   UK restaurant fined $1200 for serving a burger four minutes after Covid-19 curfew. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it a cheeseburger?

DNRTFA
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They knew the rules, they got caught.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.


I hear that you can be shot for that offense.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the fine the same for 1 burger or 1200 burgers?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bim is no longer a happy word. :(
The Secret Show - the Villain nobody took seriously
Youtube p71VotDsuak
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.


Portillo's cheeseburger has mayo and it's amazing.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live many of the restaurant are totally ignoring the guidelines.

If no one cracks down no one obeys the law.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

syrynxx: jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.

Portillo's cheeseburger has mayo and it's amazing.


You are not wrong.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Either there's a curfew or there's not.  If four minutes after curfew were acceptable, then that would mean the curfew is actually 10:05.  It's not.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.


YMMV but I like a thin coating of mayo on the bottom bun.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I for one feel much safer they were fined for being 4 minutes late. Much safer. I will sleep well tonight.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tough. Pay up, shut up, and realize that when you're supposed to be closed by 10, you start closing & stop taking orders 30 minutes or more prior to closing time. That's what we did.

This faux outrage over having to follow the rules needs to stop.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Was it a cheeseburger?

DNRTFA


Spitburger for ordering right at closing time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tough. Pay up, shut up, and realize that when you're supposed to be closed by 10, you start closing & stop taking orders 30 minutes or more prior to closing time. That's what we did.

This faux outrage over having to follow the rules needs to stop.


Damn straight!  To hell with common sense and discretion.  They should close an hour early just to be safe and to keep all of us safe.  Farking murderers.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for Bim's claimed staff had been unaware of the breach, saying 'Our staff were under the impression that if an order was placed by 10pm it could still be served.'
'The food took less than four minutes to arrive and he left at 10.04pm.

He could have had it at exactly 10pm if they hadn't wasted so much time singing "Hey hey hey, Bim's on the way!" before serving the burger.
The Apple (1/8) Movie CLIP - Do the BIM! (1980) HD
Youtube LIugIUixU_0
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Either there's a curfew or there's not.  If four minutes after curfew were acceptable, then that would mean the curfew is actually 10:05.  It's not.


'Our staff were under the impression that if an order was placed by 10pm it could still be served."

now they'll know to start picking up the plates at 9:45
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DuckDuckGooseAgain: jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.

I hear that you can be shot for that offense.


The Third Macedonian War (171-168 BC) was actually initiated by the diplomatic disaster of serving the Roman delegation burgers with mayo on them.  True story.

/mayonnaisus delenda est
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Either there's a curfew or there's not.  If four minutes after curfew were acceptable, then that would mean the curfew is actually 10:05.  It's not.


"Curfew" is a very American concept. We rarely if ever impose time limits on when people can be out on the streets. This was just a mandated closing time.

That said, de minimus non curat lex, but I expect the owners decided it would cost more to fight and win than just to pay up.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

syrynxx: jbc: The fine was originally half as much, but the clueless bastards put mayo on it.

Portillo's cheeseburger has mayo and it's amazing.


Yeah. I don't know Portillo's but I know that some people like mayo in their burger. In fact, there is a burger style called "Sissy" which means mayo, tomato and lettuce -- no mustard, pickle or onion. When I cooked burgers, grown manly men had no problem with asking for a "Sissy Burger". So now you know.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orbister: "Curfew" is a very American concept. We rarely if ever impose time limits


But once you give your government that power, it will never relinquish it.

That said, de minimus non curat lex, but I expect the owners decided it would cost more to fight and win than just to pay up.

Just so. In this way, totalitarianism gains another foothold.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orbister: NeoCortex42: Either there's a curfew or there's not.  If four minutes after curfew were acceptable, then that would mean the curfew is actually 10:05.  It's not.

"Curfew" is a very American concept. We rarely if ever impose time limits on when people can be out on the streets. This was just a mandated closing time.

That said, de minimus non curat lex, but I expect the owners decided it would cost more to fight and win than just to pay up.


Except that it isn't "de minimums." This was an attempt to push the boundaries of the mandated closing time and establish a precedent that it could be ignored. The right thing to do was to establish firm boundaries and the expectation that they are serious. That is exactly what the authorities did; they knew that allowing five minutes to slip would mean that next time it would be longer.
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Either there's a curfew or there's not.  If four minutes after curfew were acceptable, then that would mean the curfew is actually 10:05.  It's not.


But if four minutes after is acceptable and that means the curfew is really 10:05, then 10:09 is also acceptable which means the curfew is really 10:10, which means 1:14 is acceptable...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

