 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Only in Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
7
    More: Misc, Federal government of the United States, Canada, Canada Revenue Agency, Money, Pierre Trudeau, Emergency management, federal government, repayments ofCOVID-19 emergency aid benefits  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 2:03 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conservative MP and national revenue critic Philip Lawrence said he blames the high number of repayments on the federal government failing to explain the benefit programs to Canadians.
"During the pandemic, the Liberals continuously sent mixed messages to Canadians who were applying for emergency benefits. This caused confusion for many Canadians who were unclear if they were eligible for the benefits or not," Lawrence said.
"It was important for the Trudeau government to get the communication of these benefits right. Unfortunately, they failed to do so and left Canadians behind."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd rather have a bunch of unneeded payments get sorted out later on once the dust settles then have our most endangered population get tossed into the streets because you wanted to jerk them around and make them dance through a bureaucratic mine field for your entertainment before giving them a dime.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sh*t, that will never happen here. If you somehow manage to get any free money out of our government, consider it a win until they sue to get it back.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My only problem with it is that it's created a backlog that's preventing new parents from getting their paternity leave payments on time.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: My only problem with it is that it's created a backlog that's preventing new parents from getting their paternity leave payments on time.


Which, yes, that's bad, but ultimately minor.  The fact that so far CRA says all repayments have been voluntary speaks highly of us, imo.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: DOCTORD000M: My only problem with it is that it's created a backlog that's preventing new parents from getting their paternity leave payments on time.

Which, yes, that's bad, but ultimately minor.  The fact that so far CRA says all repayments have been voluntary speaks highly of us, imo.


Oh, I agree.  Minor for sure.  I just recall when my first was born and we didn't have much saved up. That month without an extra income squeezed us for sure.  I imagine there are people out there in rougher shape than that now having to wait several months, is all I mean.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Conservative MP and national revenue critic Philip Lawrence said he blames the high number of repayments on the federal government failing to explain the benefit programs to Canadians.
"During the pandemic, the Liberals continuously sent mixed messages to Canadians who were applying for emergency benefits. This caused confusion for many Canadians who were unclear if they were eligible for the benefits or not," Lawrence said.
"It was important for the Trudeau government to get the communication of these benefits right. Unfortunately, they failed to do so and left Canadians behind."

[Fark user image 390x390]

I'd rather have a bunch of unneeded payments get sorted out later on once the dust settles then have our most endangered population get tossed into the streets because you wanted to jerk them around and make them dance through a bureaucratic mine field for your entertainment before giving them a dime.


Yeah it was good that they rushed it all through but the government did a shiatty job of explaining the process. Letting everyone just collect it and then worrying about the consequences later is for sure going to fark over people that didn't totally understand how it worked. Normally if you apply for something and don't qualify you get a nice little letter in the mail saying "No" but with CERB you just get the money and the bill with interest later.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CRA has received 20,000 tips on suspected cheats

So Canadians are a bunch of snitches.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.