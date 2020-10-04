 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Have faith doomdayers, this asteroid will be like a Boeing-747 jet coming out of the sky to collide with Earth's orbit next week and may actually hit us (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, it's going to fly safely past us?  Well, damn.  I want to know if there is anything we can do to make it feel welcome enough to drop in.  Maybe if we all lean or jump up and down or something to help get its attention.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dissident Sheep: How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.


Maybe they meant intersect?

shiat, if I knew this stuff I'd have approved subs, the adoration and approval of attractive and successful people, and be making "Fark You" money writing headlines.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's going to miss us by a tad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dogs and cats seen making cohabitating arrangements......
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It is classed as an Apollo asteroid, which is an asteroid that will cross the Earth's orbit as it safely flies past."


But go ahead and panic if it makes you feel better.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do you expect from astrologists?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "It is classed as an Apollo asteroid, which is an asteroid that will cross the Earth's orbit as it safely flies past."


But go ahead and panic if it makes you feel better.


Don't mind if I do!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We do this what, every six months? I still hope President Morgan Freeman has Bruce Willis on speed dial.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please oh please oh please oh please.....
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: So, it's going to fly safely past us?  Well, damn.  I want to know if there is anything we can do to make it feel welcome enough to drop in.  Maybe if we all lean or jump up and down or something to help get its attention.


A nice dinner, maybe some nice perfume, even an attempt to catch an eye.

C'mon Earth, make an effort.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know what: why the hell not?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dissident Sheep: How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.


And the chances of it causing any damage are extremely unlikely, with NASA estimating it will fly by at a distance of 2,378,483 miles away.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure at this point that we're living in a simulation so sure, why not?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lardweasel: Dissident Sheep: How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.

Maybe they meant intersect?

shiat, if I knew this stuff I'd have approved subs, the adoration and approval of attractive and successful people, and be making "Fark You" money writing headlines.


Nah, they meant collide because intersect doesn't get as many clicks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And fark it, here we are stuck in the middle of a Mercury retrograde.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doomdayers

I'm a daydoomer. I only predict catastrophes that last 24 hours or less.

/a one-way ticket yeah, it took me sooooooo long to find out
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will fly by 2.3 million miles away from earth


go fark a bear subby
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust a year which is divisible by 2 or 1010.
 
casper75
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
> Astrologists at the space station are tracking hundreds of comets and asteroids at all times,

Wow, they'll let anyone up there these days.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: It will fly by 2.3 million miles away from earth


go fark a bear subby


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's going to be about 10 times as far away as the moon at its closest approach. Hit us? No way.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

casper75: > Astrologists at the space station are tracking hundreds of comets and asteroids at all times,

Wow, they'll let anyone up there these days.


They weren't let up there. They astrally projected there.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whenever it is a science article, not being reported anywhere else but on a page with NSFW ads, I can't help but believe it!
 
creckert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll never understand the weird comparisons. "This asteroid has the mass of 30 trillion Dixie cups and 18 ketchup packets"
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
COLLIDE with an ORBIT?  How the fark does something collide with an orbit?  I farking hate all click bait garbage headlines, that are always more prevalent with asteroid articles.  JFC as an amateur astronomer my head hurts.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

casper75: > Astrologists at the space station are tracking hundreds of comets and asteroids at all times,

Wow, they'll let anyone up there these days.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

creckert: I'll never understand the weird comparisons. "This asteroid has the mass of 30 trillion Dixie cups and 18 ketchup packets"


How many Rhode Islands?

People who think there's a chance of us getting hit by a meteor don't understand how big the farking universe is.

Yes it might have happened to the dinosaurs but took millions of years.  People don't understand that either.

And Morgan Freeman wasn't President then either.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
my body is ready
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Dissident Sheep: How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.

And the chances of it causing any damage are extremely unlikely, with NASA estimating it will fly by at a distance of 2,378,483 miles away.


images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: How does on collide with an orbit?  NASA has it scheduled to fly close to Earth in 2027, so I guess that as usual, the Star is full of it.


Yes, but you clicked, and mercifully saved me the click, so I thank you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Most likely will hit ocean... so a big wave
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Soon....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It'll have to do...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Astrologists (guys who make up shiat)
Astronomers (scientists)

The asteroid was first spotted by astrologists last month.

It is highly unlikely keen astronomers will be able to see the asteroid from Earth.

Welp, better send the expert then.
Maybe he'll stay gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone said there is a thing, we didn't find it, but we know it's there, PROOF!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: It will fly by 2.3 million miles away from earth


go fark a bear subby


Not only that. A 30-80 meter rock? Thats enough to ruin the day for a small area of the planet, sure. Planet killers are like, half a mile+ in diameter
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ALRIGHT!!I HAVE SO MUCH MONEY ON THIS THAT I WILL NOT HAVE TO WORK THE REST OF MY LIFE !
 
schubie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Sun is there. Behind the asteroid.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The asteroid was first spotted by astrologists last month."

WTF?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How is this "scary"? It'd be a welcome relief.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
End of the World
Youtube WD-wgDiLfdk
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: FTFA: "The asteroid was first spotted by astrologists last month."

WTF?


Yes, I do believe that F is in The House Of Aquarius right now.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

creckert: I'll never understand the weird comparisons. "This asteroid has the mass of 30 trillion Dixie cups and 18 ketchup packets"


It really is odd.  The standard measure of mass for large objects is elephants.
 
mod3072
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm SUPER butthurt that lots of people dare to have different views and beliefs than mine, even though mine are clearly and objectively the RIGHT beliefs, so I actively hope that an asteroid hits the earth and kills billions of people. That'll teach them all to be wrong about stuff. I actually saw someone wearing a hat that I didn't like the other day, so life just isn't worth living anymore and everyone on the planet deserves to die.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While funny in this sense, annihilation from space rock is a very real threat.

If people thought we should have prepared more for a pandemic, they should probably want to do more preparation for an asteroid than we currently have.
 
