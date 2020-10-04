 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   KITTYGOD is real, at least according to this cat owner's incredible one-in-a-million optical illusion (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slow news day
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sky-cat is watching you masturbate
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As if cats need any encouragement to feel superior to dogs. Humans.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that isn't someone's Fark handle
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WTF is a " natural photoshop"? Do you mean a picture?
Can we please stop giving regular things new stupid names?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, my cat is the devil
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The amazing 'natural photoshop' has set social media alight"

Shaaaaddaaaaaaaaaaap
Gah!
Hey, any of you guys ever tried that white sheet stuff... Paper or whatever they call it.
It's wild. Like a really thin ipad, but you need this weird messy stylus to write on it.
 
