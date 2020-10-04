 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Those 39 kids "rescued" by the Feds from trafficking? Yeah... about that   (ajc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In an election year?

*faint*
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We are all mushrooms.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: We are all mushrooms.


We are all trump's penis now.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it fun when our elected officials are trying desperately to gin up a reality that matches the fever dream of their most ardent base?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Isn't it fun when our elected officials are trying desperately to gin up a reality that matches the fever dream of their most ardent base?


They lobbed the softball and let the (m)asses take over.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better to be seen doing something as opposed to something useful.

Folks aren't going to do anything substantive against human trafficking, at least where Congress or the Federal level until we can clear out Epstein's guest lists from either institution.

Ashton Kutcher has done more to combat human trafficking than this lot.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Ashton Kutcher has done more to combat human trafficking than this lot.


"Indictments coming out!"

/Or did I misremember things?
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee you there were multiple QAnon believers, or people attempting to manipulate them, involved in cobbling this together as a PEDOPHELIA!!! story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested for having a girlfriend. Sounds legit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they wanted to do was to make the Qtards' dreams come true.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was discounted on Snopes right after the "news" reported it
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how the administration plays to its base. I'm sure many of the posts blamed Democrats.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Qtards are in the FBI?

Russia really need to be cut off from the internet for spreading those conspiracy theories bullshiat
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was trying to rile up the Qidiots.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every news headline is more or less than what it seems.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY ISN'T THIS THE BIGGEST STORY IN THE LAMESTREAM MEDIA ?????
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the government LIED to us‽  Again‽ Unpossible! Of course, they built a Frankenstein monster so they can say they got out their pitchforks and torches and defeated it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't, I won't .....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am still seeing the occasional meme out there about this "Why has't this been reported in the MSM?!!?!?!?!"

This has to be the 5th or 6th article I have seen about this whole thing being cobbled together to make it look like it was a take down of a major sex trafficking ring.

There is some good police work here. Tracking down teens scattered who knows where that don't want to be found is no small task as they are almost always off the grid. Plus some good legit getting kids out of sexual abuse and exploitation situations. It is a farking shame that some A-holes up the food chain had to fluff the story for politics and make the good police work that was done look like incompetent buffoonery and more cop math lies.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the FBI always gets their man. Because if they can't, they find someone else and get them instead.

/I know, that saying doesn't exactly fit here
//still true though
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Arrested for having a girlfriend. Sounds legit.


Having a girlfriend while BLACK!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah but the Satanists are really gonna get our kids on Halloween!
Ooga booga!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trevontae Shareef says he didn't know that his girlfriend of seven months was a runaway from state foster care

I find that hard to believe.  Teenage girls aren't known for discretion.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This ground was already covered two months ago.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How many Qtards are in the FBI?

Russia really need to be cut off from the internet for spreading those conspiracy theories bullshiat


The problem is, the way the servers and actors are dispersed, you would essentially need to turn the US into an isolated internet because they come from around the globe.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: This ground was already covered two months ago.


We had practically this exact followup a day or two after the announcement.
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No you see he can't arrest the pedophiles until his second term because of reasons and the millions of precious babbies that have been cannibalized in the last four years were just part of the cost of making America great again trust the plan
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Isn't it fun when our elected officials are trying desperately to gin up a reality that matches the fever dream of their most ardent base?


I think "their most ardent base" is being waaaay too generous. "Their most lunatic fringe base" is what I would have gone with.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: There is some good police work here. Tracking down teens scattered who knows where that don't want to be found is no small task as they are almost always off the grid. Plus some good legit getting kids out of sexual abuse and exploitation situations. It is a farking shame that some A-holes up the food chain had to fluff the story for politics and make the good police work that was done look like incompetent buffoonery and more cop math lies.


this isn't mids who dont want to be found. They just don't want to be at school or home.

You can track almost any teen by their social media.

Had a student who was "quarantined" and never came back. She had told her parents she was going to school, told us she was exposed to get the 2 weeks off. Counselors checked social media, and sure enoigh, hanging with her older wannabe boyfriend smoking wwed all day. She recorded it and posted to IG. Under 18, so no medical card.

Kids are idiots.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dave Oney, the U.S. Marshals public affairs specialist who wrote the release, said the language about child sex trafficking might have contributed to the story being misconstrued, but it's an accurate description of some factors that put children at risk.
"People read headlines, and the headlines are written sensationally," he said, "so they don't read into the last three or four paragraphs of the story anymore."

Gee, ya don't say?  You mean that the blurb I read on twitter might not be accurate?  It's one hell of a way to get a green though.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: Trevontae Shareef says he didn't know that his girlfriend of seven months was a runaway from state foster care

I find that hard to believe.  Teenage girls aren't known for discretion.


Oh, I'm sure she mentioned that she'd fled some homes she didn't like or places where she was abused. Probably was very light on the details of exactly where she fled from.

This kind of thing is always my favorite: Because police found a handgun in an upstairs bedroom, his mother's fiancé faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and remains in the Newton County jail.

You try to stir up some outrage of something by saying "That felon totally wouldn't be facing another felony conviction if police hadn't stuck their nose where it doesn't belong!" while ignoring the thing that basically everyone (including the NRA and right-wing folks) don't want: felons having guns.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

educated: Another Government Employee: We are all mushrooms.

We are all trump's penis now.


So, we've all been in your Mom then.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Trump Corporation assists criminals in money laundering for actual sex trafficking. They don't want to stop that.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

