(WFTV Orlando)   PE teacher who hassled 4th grade boy over his BLM backpack should have studied social studies, history more   (wftv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, VOLUSIA COUNTY, Black-and-white films, Education, school district, son's school, Trayce recalls, Black Lives Matter, Volusia County mom  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many PhysEd teachers are jerks.  Story at 11.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phys Ed teachers should not be left alone with impressionable young children.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was waiting for the part of the story where we're told that the PE teacher also teaches history, and they never manage to get past the Civil War in his class.

If you want to argue politics, asshole, go on the internet and ask someone who can argue back.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I run into one of the squawking parrots, "Bah, all lives matter, bwak!"  I simply have to tell them that until whites are dying at the hands of police in the same percentages and numbers as black, their statement is inaccurate.  They then start spluttering about raw numbers of whites dying by cop, but usually they can't name a soul, or if they do, it turns out to be a suicide by cop.  I mean, honestly, the cops don't even take out the mass killers like Dylan Roof, who was much more dangerous than Eric Garner or George Floyd.  The ones that took out Adam Lanza deserved a commendation, but probably got written up for wasting a perfectly good white boy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does "fired from being a PE teacher" look on a resume?

That is what he needs.
Watch people of color take jobs in front of him until someone is desperate enough to hire him.

To work alongside people who get jobs after being fired from being a PE teacher, and such.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: When I run into one of the squawking parrots,


Now I just point out that Trump has the democratic hoax and laugh.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republican response to BLM was like their response to any call to have a dialogue about what's wrong with this country and what we need to do to fix it: deny there's a problem, and accuse the other side of being the one that's actually causing the problem.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know whose lives don't matter to me? People that say "a hurr huurrr all lives matter a durr hurr". Those people can get hit by a farking train.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't bring his service dog to school.  Volusia man, amirite?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start hassling kids and next thing you know you're hasslin' shopkeepahs
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it, if a teacher feels a student is wearing/carrying something that might violate school rules, why don't they check with the Principle first before taking action (other than obvious violations like carrying a large bowie knife lol)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Brown:

I was waiting for the part of the story where we're told that the PE teacher also teaches history, and they never manage to get past the Civil War of Northern Aggression in his class.


*wink* *wink*
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dakai: cherryl taggart: When I run into one of the squawking parrots,

Now I just point out that Trump has the democratic hoax and laugh.


It's a trap.
He fakes it, comes back with a "See?! That wasn't that bad!!"
And they will eat.it.up.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dissident Sheep: Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.


I think I had two teachers who had a professional degree and actually tried to get us to try different sports.
Compared to the many who either tried drilling students to death or threw a ball at them and said "have fun".
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dissident Sheep: Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.


back when i was in school it seemed like a good portion of PE teachers were ex-military
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Dissident Sheep: Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.

I think I had two teachers who had a professional degree and actually tried to get us to try different sports.
Compared to the many who either tried drilling students to death or threw a ball at them and said "have fun".


Lucky you.  Mine were losers who figured the only way to remain an Alpha was to work with kids they could bully.
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was weird having anyone say "BLM is a political statement".  It. Just. Isn't.
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, my PE teacher was a gay French guy in Canada.  Seriously.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can they suspend the teacher without pay for a month? When he says, "but I can't pay my bills!" We will say, "all of our bills matter"
 
vgss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: I don't get it, if a teacher feels a student is wearing/carrying something that might violate school rules, why don't they check with the Principle first before taking action (other than obvious violations like carrying a large bowie knife lol)


The. Cruelty. Is. The. Point.

It's not about enforcing the rules, it's about hate. And fueling that hate.

And sometimes, they call the cops on black people, and it's about getting them killed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Phys Ed teachers should not be left alone with impressionable young children.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

trega99: It was weird having anyone say "BLM is a political statement".  It. Just. Isn't.


Republicans seem to think it is political.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Dissident Sheep: Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.

I think I had two teachers who had a professional degree and actually tried to get us to try different sports.
Compared to the many who either tried drilling students to death or threw a ball at them and said "have fun".


My PE teacher in 10th grade (who was also the wrestling coach) had us play dodgeball several times. One of his "favorite" student-buddies had a knack for throwing the ball so when it hit some it hit about as hard as anyone could be hit. Punk-ass threw it right at my face and knocked me back on my ass with a bloody nose and it made my lips swell up like balloons for a week. Mr. PE teacher then decided that for the rest of the year I was just too weak to participate in his class and had me sit out on the bleachers to do homework, then he gave me a zero for the class for the whole semester. I heard later that his "wrestling" instructions included methods on how to dislocate people's shoulders and stretch out opponents knees, elbows and backs to cause near-permanent injuries. He was considered one of the major teaching heroes for the whole school district and got regular mentions in the school newspaper.

fark you Gordon, lying sack of Nazi shiat.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: Resident Muslim: Dissident Sheep: Every PE teacher I ever had were people who had peaked in high school.

I think I had two teachers who had a professional degree and actually tried to get us to try different sports.
Compared to the many who either tried drilling students to death or threw a ball at them and said "have fun".

Lucky you.  Mine were losers who figured the only way to remain an Alpha was to work with kids they could bully.


Mine was First Peoples from a supposedly cannibalistic tribe in southern Texas, as he routinely reminded us. He'd stand in the doorway of the gym with a paddle and swing at your ass in the way in if you weren't running fast enough to outrun the swing.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On one hand, I'm kind of disappointed a teacher can't keep their goddamn mouth shut about something that they find objectionable that doesn't concern them, such as a political issue, or gender, or race, or wearing masks, or vaccines, or healthcare, or free speech, or really anything that has been deemed 'political' by people who want an excuse to silence others who's views oppose them. That it's painfully immature, unprofessional, and really, pathetic to bully a kid over something.

Seriously, he wouldn't do that to someone who might actually punch back. Or have a bigger repertoire of comebacks.

On the other hand, these idiots always do this crap, and it always winds up being an embarrassment to them that winds up getting some family a fat settlement payout from the district, so victory socialism-visa-vi-litigation.

Hm. That makes it tough for me. Idiots keeping their dumb mouths shut, or idiots making it obvious what they are...gosh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mom should stay out of it. A debate between a PE teacher and a 4th grader is a fair fight.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Grade school gym teachers. Where would we be without 'em.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trega99: It was weird having anyone say "BLM is a political statement".  It. Just. Isn't.


"Black Lives Matter" the statement about social injustice is a noble sentiment that everyone should embrace.
"Black Lives Matter" the political movement are a bunch of Marxist twats who are trying to burn the country down if we don't knee-jerk support their extreme left-wing agenda.

Semantics matter.  Oddly enough, my HS football coach also taught semantics in our English department, and was one of the sharpest teachers in the school.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jake_lex: The Republican response to BLM was like their response to any call to have a dialogue about what's wrong with this country and what we need to do to fix it: deny there's a problem, and accuse the other side of being the one that's actually causing the problem.


That's also the standard libertarian response when it comes to race.  Both groups also complain about people advocating on behalf of BLM, while saying that saying the people have a right to advocate on behalf of white surpremacists and Nazi.
 
UNAUTHORIZED FINGER
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
P.E. teacher is being deliberately obtuse. Of course, all lives matter, including black lives. It's not an either/or statement that Black Lives Matter.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trega99: It was weird having anyone say "BLM is a political statement".  It. Just. Isn't.


It's definitely a political statement, but it shouldn't be a party political statement.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My Jr. High PE teacher was this big guy with a voice that sounded just like Yogi Bear. He'd start the class period telling some story that began with, "back when I was in the Army, in dubya dubya two, the big one..."

He would then have the class stand in a single-row formation, shoulder to shoulder, alphabetically by last name. Going down the line each student had to call off his last name. If we weren't loud enough, we'd have to do it again.

He wasn't a bad teacher and he was fair to everyone. Just had some quirks.
/csb
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNAUTHORIZED FINGER: P.E. teacher is being deliberately obtuse. Of course, all lives matter, including black lives. It's not an either/or statement that Black Lives Matter.


Indeed. It is precisely because all lives matter that black lives matter.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Human Lives Matter...

Cause I like to bbq cow, chicken, pig, turkey....
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine being so bereft of tact, self awareness, awareness of time and place, common sense, common decency, and every other positive feature that makes a society happen that you bully children at your job.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of Farkers got their butts kicked in PE.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trega99: It was weird having anyone say "BLM is a political statement".  It. Just. Isn't.


It *is* political, because people who don't agree with or understand it have made it political.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: When I run into one of the squawking parrots, "Bah, all lives matter, bwak!"  I simply have to tell them that until whites are dying at the hands of police in the same percentages and numbers as black, their statement is inaccurate.  They then start spluttering about raw numbers of whites dying by cop, but usually they can't name a soul, or if they do, it turns out to be a suicide by cop.  I mean, honestly, the cops don't even take out the mass killers like Dylan Roof, who was much more dangerous than Eric Garner or George Floyd.  The ones that took out Adam Lanza deserved a commendation, but probably got written up for wasting a perfectly good white boy.


Adam Lanza committed suicide with his own gun as cops were arriving at the school.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.