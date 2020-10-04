 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hull Daily Mail)   Some alcohol may have been involved   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Clothes dryer, housemate Lydia Dunwell, Rosie Cole, Emergency services, Thought, drunken high jinx, crew of firefighters, hilarious video  
•       •       •

904 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 10:38 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank God no slatted chairs or pickles were involved.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm entertained.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brazzers
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i always enjoy a good tumble dry after a shower.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More like 'Rollin Cole.'
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to all of life's problems.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA:
"They gave us a fire safety brief and asked if we knew what to do if there was a fire.

"I remember learning stop drop and roll but I don't know how relevant that is when you're inside a dryer.

Ok, I seriously lost it and started laughing so hard at that part of the article, my eyes started watering.

Maybe I should get in the dryer and dry them off.

Thanks subby!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i always enjoy a good tumble dry after a shower.


I suppose it would be nicer than a dry tumble.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So many of my stories end with, "...alcohol may have been involved..."
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Collages always full of the best and brightest.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heck, I did dumber stuff than that when I was a kid and we were usually sober.
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Collages always full of the best and brightest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I sent this link to my sister to remind her how lucky she was to have big brothers who experimented on her.

/Dad cussed out the dryer repair guy cuz the motors kept burning out ...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've tried many things to dry out after a drinking binge, but never that.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Heck, I did dumber stuff than that when I was a kid and we were usually sober.


Several of us in 6th grade got a neighborhood pest (the local jackass and blabbermouth) to climb inside an old tractor tire and roll down a rather long hill in it, a cornfield that had been harvested out about a week earlier. 

*bouncybouncybouncybouncy ***BOUNCE*** bouncy bouncy bouncy***BOUNCE*** etc.

farker climbed out and staggered around for about ten minutes, then went home. We didn't see him for a while after that.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.