CSB Sunday Morning: What's the coolest thing you've ever found while exploring?
41
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Decades ago I was on a geology field trip in college.   On the beach on the central Oregon coast.   The eroding sandstone had concretions and one had fallen and broken in half.   It looked like the imprint of a limpet fossil.   My professor took it to a paleontologist and the guy said "Congratulations, you have found the vertebrae disc of a 18 million year old 30 foot shark.

That was cool.  Some years later, i ran into my former Geology professor at a bar and as he plied me with liquor he very seriously told me I should donate it to the school.  I was drunk enough to say yes.   I did a few days later duly go to the Marine Science center and donate it.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I found a wooden jewelry box in a pile of discarded items when I was about 8 or 9 years old. Tucked inside under the felt liner was a gold coin, it turned out to be a Spanish Doubloon.

I don't know what happened to it.

Once while caving in WV I found a small bat clinging to a wall of Simmons/Mingo and it was deep down too, this was a cave survey and we were at least 600 feet below the surface, much deeper than bats typically roost, this fellow was long dead and his body had turned into a showy flower of wispy tendrils of fungus and mold. Strange and beautiful, like me.

We spent over 30 hours in the cave on that trip. Sleeping in there was pretty weird and we woke up coated in silvery condensation, 54 degrees and 100% humidity will do that.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I found a hundred bucks at the checkout lane at Walgreens.  It had been snowing so the floor was covered in dirty puddles of water and in one of those was 100 bucks.  I went out and my friends and i got drunk.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A dried turd that looked like a bust of Spiro Agnew.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was in high school and the back seat of a '65 Impala with Heart on the cassette player. Hey, it wasn't easy being a teenager was different in the times before internet porn.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in Germany as a kid, we found an old bunker sort of buried in amongst the rocks. It was Germany, and the base we were on had been converted after WWII, so it's not all that surprising. We used it when we were playing out in the hills, and it was a good place to hole up during a storm, or just to get out of the cold. We fixed up as much of it as we could, and the reason I say that, is because there were a bunch of leftover munitions on the OTHER side of the space. We were Army Brats, so we knew that we wanted nothing to do with those potato mashers or boxes with "Vorsicht" anywhere on them. We were Army Brats, so that really didn't stop us from using the space either. We stayed on our side, and we left the old explosives on the other, and we even marked off where we thought was the "safe" line--of course, our idea of safe, and old grenades might not have agreed on that particular definition. Knowing that our little fort was neither entirely safe, but a very cool and hidden spot, we kept it to ourselves, and we used it for nearly a year, before one of the younger kids blabbed when they stumbled on it too. One day, we went out, and the scrub had been cut back, there were some tire tracks, and a concrete plug over the entrance.

We would have felt bad, but by that time we'd found the entrance to the old service tunnels under the base, and that led to a plethora of other cool places to explore. And steal snacks that got stored down there. The Germans had apparently cored out that whole area like dwarves, and some of the tunnels led to other decommissioned bunkers that were in better shape, and it really gave us an appreciation for how dangerous the whole mountain must have been during the war. I mean, you could get around for miles in the tunnels, and come out to machine gun nests, bigger bunkers that could have housed artillery, it was a whole network of fortifications all around the base and the mountain.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A body in the woods, anyone?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: A body in the woods, anyone?


I was trying to form an elaborate "Stand By Me" reference, but am too tired to do so.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in 2nd-3rd grade walking the mile home from school (back before the nooze convinced everyone that there were child molesters behind every tree) one afternoon in November and came across a sealed box of Hershey bars with almonds sitting on the edge of the street (a gross of them I think). Woo hoo...score.

Pretty much everyone in the family/extended family got a bundle of candy bars for Christmas that year from me as by then I was thoroughly sick of them.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When growing up, a family member willed their cabins in PA ro my family. They were in lousy shape and had to be torn down. While walking around the property with my father, I found a rock that caught my eye.  It was roughly a square foot by a centimeter and a half, and it was the best chuck of fossil bed I had ever seen outside of a museum. The top side was completely covered in seashell impressions, none larger than an inch wide, and you can clearly see that there's a number of different species represented.  The underside of the piece has maybe half as many impressions? I still have it, tucked away somewhere, deeply buried and still wrapped in bubble wrap from moving three years ago.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really have one that would mean much to everyone else, but when my uncle was dying we were planning to sell off the family house. It's at least 150 years old, by my guess, and was not very well kept up by my mom, aunts or uncle after my grandmother passed in 1999. (One aunt gets a pass on this, for being in NC and passing a few years after my grandmother.) But when the time came people really didn't want to go through the house because they thought it was dangerous due to the mold issues and such. I personally didn't care, because it's my grandmother's house and I wanted to see what I could find. I ended up with a trove of old photos (including my ex-aunt's albums, which my uncle still had) and made sure to leave with a piece of the crumbling horsehair plaster walls so I can always say I have a piece of that house with us.

And then there's the thing that only a couple of people in my family know about - but not mom or my aunt. See, my uncle was treasurer for a local club, and he had long been out of it but still had all their old paperwork lying around. So I went through it...and found cash dues that he had never turned in for whatever reason (he wasn't very good at it, as I recall). So I got all the cash out of all the envelopes, took the checks too to get rid of them myself since the rest was getting left there, and spent it here and there through time. Some of it ended up in birthday cards here and there, even. The only reason my cousin knows about it is that I told her that half the money in her daughter's wedding card was from him, 5 years after he passed, and why.

I might confess that one on my or my mother's death bed, I don't know. I didn't tell them because they didn't bother to go to the house they grew up in when they were losing it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple of mint condition smith and Wesson revolvers from the 1800s.

.38 cal.

Different models.

Plated.
Shiney.

Nice.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woods porn.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to find arrowheads at down at the old family farm, all the time.  Every time the fields got turned, some more would turn up.  My uncle and Grandpa got tired of them poking up and either they or the mule or a stray cow would step on them, so they started just piling them in old jars in the barn.  By the time I came along, the plow had become a nice tractor, and the walls of the barn were filled with shelves of old mason jars, full of arrowheads, some worn, and some as if they had been made the week before.  I only ever found one, and kept it, somewhere around here.  Probably one of the kids has it in their room these days.

Some nice government guy that was surveying one time, came along and told my uncle that some of the farm was on a main path the Indians took from eastern Georgia to north western Georgia.  All those years of plowing probably destroyed a ton of artifacts, but the quartz, granite, and other minerals survived.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The best find I ever had while exploring was a cool looking stick.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Way back in the woods on our property I found a slave grave yard that history had forgotten.  students from Va Tech came out for months studying it and finding out the history of the slaves.  Was pretty cool for a 10 year old
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Woods porn when I was a kid, of course.
 
Focks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orangehat: I found a hundred bucks at the checkout lane at Walgreens.  It had been snowing so the floor was covered in dirty puddles of water and in one of those was 100 bucks.  I went out and my friends and i got drunk.


You could have asked for the manager. With the clerk and the manager together, turn in what you found. Then contact Walgreens corporate office to tell them. I don't agree with your spending that money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Woods porn.


A huge stash of Cheri, Oui, and Hot Pursuit.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Exploring some scrubby woods by the railroad tracks when I was a teenager me and some friends found a mound of dirt. Not too far away, another mound. Then another.
(This story is not going where you think it is)
We followed what seemed to be a long forgotten path. Thats when it became apparent that some previous generation of kids had built a bmx circuit with really well done banks and jumps.
We cleared the overgrowth and went to work repairing what had been eroded over the years and had a kick ass summer riding on what turned out to be about a quarter mile loop.
I figure it dated back to the mid eighties judging by the pull tab pabst cans littered about the area.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Confederate money stashed in an uncut book for the late 1800s. Found the bold at Strands in NYC. Found the money later.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: Woods porn.

A huge stash of Cheri, Oui, and Hot Pursuit.


LOL Oui seemed to be strangely popular where I grew up. Somebody always had a copy, but I don't think I've ever seen one at the newsstand.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Focks: orangehat: I found a hundred bucks at the checkout lane at Walgreens.  It had been snowing so the floor was covered in dirty puddles of water and in one of those was 100 bucks.  I went out and my friends and i got drunk.

You could have asked for the manager. With the clerk and the manager together, turn in what you found. Then contact Walgreens corporate office to tell them. I don't agree with your spending that money.


They maybe should have given the manager their number and told them that if anybody came back in and asked about any missing money in the next day or so they should call the person you were replying to. If the person who supposedly lost it can name the proper amount of missing money, they get it back. Again, maybe.

If they just give $100 to the manager, even with a witness, that money is most likely gone.

A few years ago I was staying at a hotel. On a sidewalk by the hotel (not in front of any rooms, in other words) I found a wallet with $20 in it and a condom still in the wrapper, nothing else. I told the front desk that I found a wallet and that if anybody came looking to have them knock on my door. Nobody stopped by so the next night or maybe two nights later that $20 turned into delivered pizza and stuff. Had I turned the wallet in, I believe it to be unlikely that the person who had lost it would have ever gotten their cash back even if they did stop by.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was a young adult and super broke -- like, my phone service had been cut off for non-payment -- I found a $50 back in the corner of a pay phone booth. That was a happy day for broke me.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Focks: You could have asked for the manager. With the clerk and the manager together, turn in what you found. Then contact Walgreens corporate office to tell them. I don't agree with your spending that money.


Oops, missed the part about calling the corporate office.

Okay, I see that a little bit.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Focks: orangehat: I found a hundred bucks at the checkout lane at Walgreens.  It had been snowing so the floor was covered in dirty puddles of water and in one of those was 100 bucks.  I went out and my friends and i got drunk.

You could have asked for the manager. With the clerk and the manager together, turn in what you found. Then contact Walgreens corporate office to tell them. I don't agree with your spending that money.

They maybe should have given the manager their number and told them that if anybody came back in and asked about any missing money in the next day or so they should call the person you were replying to. If the person who supposedly lost it can name the proper amount of missing money, they get it back. Again, maybe.

If they just give $100 to the manager, even with a witness, that money is most likely gone.

A few years ago I was staying at a hotel. On a sidewalk by the hotel (not in front of any rooms, in other words) I found a wallet with $20 in it and a condom still in the wrapper, nothing else. I told the front desk that I found a wallet and that if anybody came looking to have them knock on my door. Nobody stopped by so the next night or maybe two nights later that $20 turned into delivered pizza and stuff. Had I turned the wallet in, I believe it to be unlikely that the person who had lost it would have ever gotten their cash back even if they did stop by.


I found a couple hundred euros in a cloth bag on a shopping cart in Germany. I gave it to a store clerk along with my card in case no one ever claimed it. Needless to say, I never heard anything back, but that is actually weird because Germany has laws about finders fees or rewards. Oh well.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: A body in the woods, anyone?


I thought I'd found a body in the woods. From the smell. I knew what a dead body smelled like: a squirrel had once gotten into the space between the outside wall and the dry wall in an addition to the house. And for almost a week, until it desiccated, there'd been a very peculiar, nasty-sweet odor. (We didn't have a clue what it was until years later. ) So, even more many years later, I'd been walking the dog in the woods when I smelled it again. Much stronger than it had been at the house so I knew it was a much larger mass.

I got someone to help me search, a couple of hours later, but by that time, it was gone.

Not a classic story. Unless, as if Blow Up, the murderers had come and removed it.

This of course reminds me of another story -- the bird in the flue -- that I can't tell here. Someone keep track of them.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The coolest thing I ever found was a god in an alcove (I like Bauhaus). There's an old stone wall running around my town and in a little hole, someone had placed a little plastic statue of Ganesh. He was there for a while after I found him, but one day he was gone. I don't know if he was stolen or taken home after serving his purpose, but I thought it was neat.
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know if this counts as 'exploring', but I was riding my bike in New Jersey and found half a coconut, next to an empty bottle of whiskey and a used condom.   You stay classy, NJ.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wandered for hours around an abandoned mill building in New Hampshire. I think it had been used for textiles around the turn of the century.

It had a large brick exterior chimney with a sizable break in the base that I sidled into, and from there it connected to what must have been a coal furnace or boiler room. I was a slight creature so I managed to shimmy in and drop down into the mill proper.

It had been largely stripped and probably repurposed a few times, but there was a lot of old paperwork among the debris so getting a sense of the history was really neat.

Of particular note was an area with journals dating back to the 20s with water quality notes... pH, salinity, toxic runoff notes, wildlife observations. Things of that nature which were probably just daily minutae to a chemist a hundred years ago but a source of endless wonder to me.

I must have spent hours in there over the next week or so, feeling like I was on the verge of something very special. Oh, to be a teenager again.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was exploring once. I thought I found the G spot.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Focks: orangehat: I found a hundred bucks at the checkout lane at Walgreens.  It had been snowing so the floor was covered in dirty puddles of water and in one of those was 100 bucks.  I went out and my friends and i got drunk.

You could have asked for the manager. With the clerk and the manager together, turn in what you found. Then contact Walgreens corporate office to tell them. I don't agree with your spending that money.


Yes, Karen.

<tonystarkeyeroll.jpg>
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I found Boo that one time when I was exploring Minsc.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm paid to go find dinosaurs, so you'd think I got a lot of those. In truth the coolest things I've ever found have been fish.

I was working in the Hell Creek Fm of far Western South Dakota. So far west that I stopped on the fenceline, stood in SD and peed into Montana. This rock group has Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, all kinds of little raptors, and I spend a month or 2 scouting there every year to see what I can find.

That year, I had already found a partial Trike skull. Not too terrible. I was working a low super soft and sandy outcrop when soem robins-egg blue flakes caught my eye. Gar scales! Usually they are everywhere in the Hell Creek, but just one or two at a site. These were in articulation as the armor of a complete alligator gar, the only one ever found out out of the entire mesozoic of North America!

The sand was so soft that even after we excavated it and brought it home, I was terrified of cleaning it as it was in my mind 10000 scales in loose formation not really supported by the rock. When I did  though, the skull was nearly perfect, the body was almost all there, just missing some delicate fins.

Fast forward another year and we were shooting an episode of River Monsters. We already had Jeremy in the field all day and when the film crew got to the museum for the interior part, they were looking pretty beat.I take Jeremy into my office and I had the gar out on a table. His eyes just lit up (Jeremy, not the gar, it's been dead 66 million years). and he just sat there in amazement marveling how one of his absolute favorite fishes had really not changed a bit between today and when it was swimming around rivers dodging T. rex foot stomping. Made his day, made mine too. I still haven't found that rex yet though.

Pic of the scales as I found them in the field and got super excited.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I was exploring once. I thought I found the G spot.


Na man she just wanted you to hurry up and get out of there
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A birthmark.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Killing time in a Los Angeles warehouse. Wondering around and found the entire 1984 Olympics Instruction Handbook. Yeah, the entire games time line from a production standpoint. It was at least 10" thick. Incredible.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dinodork: I'm paid to go find dinosaurs, so you'd think I got a lot of those. In truth the coolest things I've ever found have been fish.

I was working in the Hell Creek Fm of far Western South Dakota. So far west that I stopped on the fenceline, stood in SD and peed into Montana. This rock group has Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, all kinds of little raptors, and I spend a month or 2 scouting there every year to see what I can find.

That year, I had already found a partial Trike skull. Not too terrible. I was working a low super soft and sandy outcrop when soem robins-egg blue flakes caught my eye. Gar scales! Usually they are everywhere in the Hell Creek, but just one or two at a site. These were in articulation as the armor of a complete alligator gar, the only one ever found out out of the entire mesozoic of North America!

The sand was so soft that even after we excavated it and brought it home, I was terrified of cleaning it as it was in my mind 10000 scales in loose formation not really supported by the rock. When I did  though, the skull was nearly perfect, the body was almost all there, just missing some delicate fins.

Fast forward another year and we were shooting an episode of River Monsters. We already had Jeremy in the field all day and when the film crew got to the museum for the interior part, they were looking pretty beat.I take Jeremy into my office and I had the gar out on a table. His eyes just lit up (Jeremy, not the gar, it's been dead 66 million years). and he just sat there in amazement marveling how one of his absolute favorite fishes had really not changed a bit between today and when it was swimming around rivers dodging T. rex foot stomping. Made his day, made mine too. I still haven't found that rex yet though.

Pic of the scales as I found them in the field and got super excited.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


It would have been really cool if the stomach content was in tact. Im curious as to what Atractosteus spatulawas eating 66m years ago
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: I don't know if this counts as 'exploring', but I was riding my bike in New Jersey and found half a coconut, next to an empty bottle of whiskey and a used condom.   You stay classy, NJ.


Sounds like the end of a great night at Lee's Hawaiian Islander.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in this hayfield up near Buxton when I came upon a long rock wall and an old oak tree at the north end. At the base of the wall, I found a rock - not any normal rock - a piece of black volcanic glass that had no earthly place in a Maine hayfield. Anyway, it looked cool sitting there so I just left it and kept walking.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
living in china, i found a bunch of makeshift bunkers in the country side left over from the war with the japs.
 
