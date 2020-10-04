 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   And now boys and girls, let's learn about Peppa Pig's groin   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mon dieu! Quel embarras pour la petite porcelette!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know how Peppa Pig feels. I could do with some groin right about now.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Now it says groin groin groin all over the plates and cup."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/just tell the kid it's the American version of oink oink oink
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Groin" is a rude word?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson says...mmmmmm pork tendergroin
 
Obryn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-preview.redd.it image 709x703]


Oh.
No.
Oh no.

/Can not unsee
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-preview.redd.it image 709x703]


This will come in handy on the tRump threads on Twitter.
 
