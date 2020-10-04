 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   An ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Don't believe me? Read the article. And its headline. And its sub-headline   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, ex-pro baseball player, death of his ex-girlfriend, Major League Baseball, gunshot wound, SCOTTSDALE, self  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 7:51 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a concise article.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Are they saying an ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I don't get it. Are they saying an ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?


Hmm... let me check another source...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I don't get it. Are they saying an ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?


"Allegedly".
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I don't get it. Are they saying an ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?


No. They're saying the ex-girlfriend died while being sought for ex-pro baseball player's self-inflected gunshot wound.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I don't get it. Are they saying an ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?


Somebody has a stuttering problem
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really, once thrice you've said that, you've said it all.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who, what, when, where, why and how... they seem to be missing a few of those
 
Doodenkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's how to avoid burying the lede.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm convinced.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Turns out it's Charlie Haeger, who had a brief career pitching for the White Sox, Padres, and Dodgers.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/3​0​031916/former-mlb-player-charles-haege​r-sought-woman-killing-found-dead
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't believe a pro football player would shoot an endangered species. It's probably all the concussions. Typical.

/dnrtfa
//dnrtfh
///dnrtfc
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Really, once thrice you've said that, you've said it all.


It's in the top stories sidebar too, so four times all up.
 
Dakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So he's dead then?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
loftcinema.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grade A journalism there.
 
Obryn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can say that again!

/Low-hanging fruit
 
starlost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
almost as good as Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure. And I'm John Hamm.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being shot four times in the head is generally murder, but per TFA it was self inflicted.

I just don't know.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Pinch hitting... for Pedro Borbon... Manny Mota... Mota... Mota...!"
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was in the pros for 5 years and pitched 83 innings. Anyone have any contract information?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So he killed her in Scottsdale I think Friday, and then drove approx 4 hours to the Grand Canyon, paid the park entrance fee, and then suck started a 9mm on a popular hiking trail.  SOunds like a real nice guy.

It's kinda eerie to me to know the exact route he took.  Scottsdale to FLG, there's only one way and it's a picturesque drive;  2.5 hours on a good day.  Could have been 4, depending on when he left.  Friday night traffic is, pardon the pun, murder, as Phoenicians race to get to the high country.  5 lanes north bottleneck into two, and you see a sea of semi trucks.  it can really suck.  If we're going to Sedona or FLG on a Friday night - and I'm 30minutes away from Scottsdale, I'll tell the boss I'm leaving at 1pm and tell the wife to have the car packed so we can hit the ground running at 2-30pm.  If you leave at 5, good luck, you won't make it to FLAG until 9.

Then, when you get into FLG, there's only one quick way to the Grand Canyon, and that's a legit hour minimum.  He turned left at the Route 66 sign, drove up lovely San Francisco St (???), turned left at the circle k, then drove to the park entrance.

crazy story.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.