 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   In about a month the IRS might be able to hit the jackpot. Prince Harry will be liable for US tax, opening up royal finances to their investigators, unless he leaves the US   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 4:45 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Master Baiter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The woman who runs his life is worse than the IRS.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Master Baiter: The woman who runs his life is worse than the IRS.


Username almost checks out.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Royal pain in the ass.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I assumed that was their plan all along.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good luck with that, IRS.  Hope you enjoy getting stonewalled by a literal army of lawyers and accountants who get paid more in a day than you get paid annually.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course, The Daily Fail buries the lede. Why would Harry live in the smog of LA when he could be living in beautiful Vancouver?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 620x351]


If historical accuracy was the creator's intent, he should have used the British flag from before the Irish cross was added
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Daily Fail: The woman who runs his life is worse than the IRS.

Username almost checks out.


FTFH
 
mrwknd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh please. he is only responsible for income he made after he moved to the US, if he were employed by a US company. His prior wealth has no bearing on US taxation, he is a UK Citizen. and if he is renting or leasing he is not responsible for property tax.


Hell, if the IRS can't even get their taxes from Trump, how the Hell would they get taxes from actual Royalty? That kind of sh*t went out the window over 200 years ago.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.