(Forbes)   Natural medicine found that could help against Covid symptoms. Since Subby submitted this you already know it's weed   (forbes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I'm good then
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been saying for years were going to learn over time that cannabis is a wonder drug.
Someday people will look back at these times and be like, "No wonder everything was farked up, the dumbasses made cannabis illegal!"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frederick: I've been saying for years were going to learn over time that cannabis is a wonder drug.
Someday people will look back at these times and be like, "No wonder everything was farked up, the dumbasses made cannabis illegal!"


Even if it doesn't cure anything,  being relaxed because you're high solves so many potential secondary issues the primary stuff isn't as big a deal.
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else but Subby could have submitted this?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not submitter.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am looking for a doctor to give me a card. My pain management doctor thinks it's a good idea, but he does not do it. I have Glaucoma, cataracts, broken discs and chronic pain. Some old remedies do work.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely edibles would suppress coughing and pains, but don't you want to yak up the lung goo? Drowning in ectoplasm is rather frightening, even with pot brownies.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Surely edibles would suppress coughing and pains, but don't you want to yak up the lung goo? Drowning in ectoplasm is rather frightening, even with pot brownies.


Bong rips dude.  Big ones.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Surely edibles would suppress coughing and pains, but don't you want to yak up the lung goo? Drowning in ectoplasm is rather frightening, even with pot brownies.


Suppressing cough is good if it's a dry cough I guess, in other words nothing coming up. They make meds for both suppressants and expectorants.
 
crinz83
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
more and more i'm thinking that really isjebus on zig zags.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abacus9: Bennie Crabtree: Surely edibles would suppress coughing and pains, but don't you want to yak up the lung goo? Drowning in ectoplasm is rather frightening, even with pot brownies.

Suppressing cough is good if it's a dry cough I guess, in other words nothing coming up. They make meds for both suppressants and expectorants.


Forgot to say, I had this weird night about ten years ago in which I produced about a coffee cup full of mucus every half hour or so, for several hours straight (all night). I thought I was dying (in my early 30's). No idea to this day what caused it, never happened since.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

proton: Bennie Crabtree: Surely edibles would suppress coughing and pains, but don't you want to yak up the lung goo? Drowning in ectoplasm is rather frightening, even with pot brownies.

Bong rips dude.  Big ones.


*sigh* my relative made two bongs out of those huge Chianti bottles from the 60s or 70s or so.

The newer one was kinda like this: 45" of madness.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


He broke both of them.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the anti inflammatory properties of certain cannabinoids are already pretty well known, but not really studied because of federal laws preventing that study. And, no, scientists shouldn't HAVE to move to Israel to study those properties. Lookin at you, Cannabevets.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gee.  October 2020 is turning out to be surprisingly promising.

First Takei reclaims "Proud Boys" and now South farking Carolina discovers cannabis is good for the Rona.

We got a ways yet to go but I am becoming warily optimistic.

/farking South Carolina man
//wow
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
