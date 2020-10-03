 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 805: Rule of Thirds, the Second Helping
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Rule of Thirds, the Second Helping

Description: The Rule of Thirds is among the first compositional concepts photographers learn. Show us photos composed with the Rule of Thirds in mind.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0876 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beehive Mountain, AB, Canada
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  


/sandpipers doing the dirty deed
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
pine warbler by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Helios 44_2-2-2 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2018 preserve-018 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Since he's upside down does that make it rule of two-thirds?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

First, let's take a second to consider the rule of thirds as we look forth into the evening.  All that's missing to make it a perfect evening is a fifth.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know what to put here.  I just really like this picture. :)
 
sukotto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Duck Butt by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Havana
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Butterfly on Zinnia by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Green Heron Hunting by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Florida storm clouds
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
near Cusco, Peru
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Western Newfoundland
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Antelope Squirrel
 
