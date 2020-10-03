 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not just the wealthy and elected
49
    Murica, shot  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's soshulizms!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rich people get that stuff, so... problem solved?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?


If everyone is important then nobody is.

If everybody has healthcare then nobody has (Lindsey Graham said that second one in the debate tonight)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?

If everyone is important then nobody is.

If everybody has healthcare then nobody has (Lindsey Graham said that second one in the debate tonight)


Fark user image
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: That's soshulizms!


Fark user image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Gubbo: incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?

If everyone is important then nobody is.

If everybody has healthcare then nobody has (Lindsey Graham said that second one in the debate tonight)

Fark user image


Don't look at me like that. I don't understand Republicans either
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep dancing, your majesties.

Fark user image
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?

If everyone is important then nobody is.

If everybody has healthcare then nobody has (Lindsey Graham said that second one in the debate tonight)


Anyone ask him if all lives matter then do no lives matter? Emojishrug
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


Socialized medicine comes with the ability to control prices. Europeans live a decade longer than Americans, but they pay between a quarter and half what we do for care. Additionally, the tax is progressive, so unless you're making quite a bit of money, your tax increase will be much lower that your insurance premium currently is. There are also no co-pays, no out of pocket expenses, and no "cancer's not good for shareholder profits. Go die."

Last but not least, around half of medical costs are already covered by the government, between medicare and medicaid. The price increase is actually quite low when pairing this with the price negotiations, and is actually negative by some estimates.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elect a very high ranking military officer as president.  Seems like a number of them want to spread that good military socialism to everyone in the country once they're in office.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has proven that our current system is bullshiat. Medicare for all is bullshiat. We need a full, complete system of government run healthcare as a service to the people that is free at the point of service - just like Trump got.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


The taxes that sane countries pay to provide every one of their citizens with better care than we do usually add up to half of what we pay. If that.

So... Deal?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.


So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


What if we removed the things that taxes pay for from people who dislike taxes and only gave it to people who do pay?

Nonpayers must only travel on private roads, eat food not inspected by the FDA, are not allowed to visit embassies, cannot use the USPS, must fly on planes not directed by the FAA, do not receive Social Security or Medicare and must live entirely off the grid and not in the US.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


We currently spend VASTLY more per person on health care than anyone else in the world. We can have a French system RIGHT NOW that covers everyone and still allows for private insurance for those who want it for what we pay in government funded health care. We can have a British system where everyone is covered by a government-run hospital / clinic / etc. and it will cost us less that we pay today for government health care plus insurance costs.

Also, the folks getting the majority of the tax hike make WAY farkING MORE each year than you or I make in a career.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were careless people...they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made."  F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.


This is a pack of lies.

If you debate this moron you give legitimacy to his lies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: .

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.


??????
Last year long before c-19 there was already long waits just to see a doctor what are you talking about
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.


A huge net loss for one year is bad luck or bad business practices. A huge net loss for 15-20 years straight is called fraud. At that point, you've lost several times what your business is allegedly worth, and no one's going to lend you more money.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes

So you'd rather pay twice as much to a health insurance company who won't actually pay for anything half of the time, got it.

restrict new medicines from the government formulary

This pretty much doesn't happen. Insurance companies, however, absolutely will not cover any "experimental" treatment, which is well... pretty much whatever they claim it is.

drastically reduce the number of specialists

This is another thing that doesn't actually happen. When everyone can actually get care, and doctors still get paid well, more doctors are needed.

and increase wait lists for procedures.

You apparently aren't aware of what wait times look like in current ERs, thanks to most hospitals having gone bankrupt from our broken system. Meanwhile, wait times are generally shorter in functional systems.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?


But... what if they'll start thinking that they are people?!

/This is how conservatives really feel
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soshulism will not pass!1!!1!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A twitter post from a politician... isn't that the Politics tab's love affair?
Fark user image
 
wantingout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nah medical care without middleman profit is socialism!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine investing in you fellow man! HA! What an outrageous notion, and, quite frankly, sounds an awful lot Nazism to me. Why do you commies hate America?

/s
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


It may even have to require billionaires to pay $7,500 in taxes, with a comma! (Don't you dare make them pay taxes with two commas! Percentages don't have commas, why should their taxes have commas?!)
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PyroStock: A twitter post from a politician... isn't that the Politics tab's love affair?
Fark user image


It's debasing the discussion on politics tab
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Imagine investing in you fellow man! HA! What an outrageous notion, and, quite frankly, sounds an awful lot Nazism to me. Why do you commies hate America?

/s


Because Americans should be more important than America. Otherwise there isn't an America.
Sad no one get that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess it will be kinda ironic and funny and sad if Trump loses the election, then dies a few days later, then the Supreme Court destroys the ACA a week later and 120M Americans lose their health care.  And Mitch McConnell retains the Senate.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.


Look, if you don't have a magic bullet fix, the only solution is another tax cut.  I feel like you're not accepting republican Jesus into your wallet.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

We currently spend VASTLY more per person on health care than anyone else in the world. We can have a French system RIGHT NOW that covers everyone and still allows for private insurance for those who want it for what we pay in government funded health care. We can have a British system where everyone is covered by a government-run hospital / clinic / etc. and it will cost us less that we pay today for government health care plus insurance costs.

Also, the folks getting the majority of the tax hike make WAY farkING MORE each year than you or I make in a career.


No we can't, because we're too damned stupid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hammettman: I guess it will be kinda ironic and funny and sad if Trump loses the election, then dies a few days later, then the Supreme Court destroys the ACA a week later and 120M Americans lose their health care.  And Mitch McConnell retains the Senate.


It be fitting.

Just found out an ex is hardcore Trump fan girl.

And I'm like but your Hispanic.

No dogs no Mexicans.
And that was all Mexicans.
They didn't ask if you was an American.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lady J: State_College_Arsonist: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.

This is a pack of lies.

If you debate this moron you give legitimacy to his lies.


I wasn't expecting to have a productive conversation, I've just had enough of smiling politely and not saying anything while people spew falsehoods.

Besides, there's enough others in here smacking it about that I don't even need to go get the numbers.

/in all seriousness, I appreciate the advice.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.


That does sound terrible. Except that everywhere in Europe has a higher standard of living and longer life expectancy.

But hey, its cool, I'll risk life long debt to have a life expectancy between Panama and Cuba (both of which still have socialized healthcare)

Its just a bad argument.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

Look, if you don't have a magic bullet fix, the only solution is another tax cut.  I feel like you're not accepting republican Jesus into your wallet.


I have the luxury of saying such things from a country with a mostly effective social healthcare system.

Clearly, I'm just jealous of the freedom that comes from being able to bankrupt yourself through medical debt.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look, when you pay for politicized advertisements, and pay enough to influence public opinion, and then pay the lobby money, and get people all the way up the political ladder, then you'll get what you want.
Otherwise, nothing.

/the truth about "democracy"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


Or prepare to dock one of your aircraft carrier fleets, and replace the jobs with nurses and orderlies.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.


I'm fine with that. I also think the wealthy should pay taxes, too!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.


People who take a capital loss should just eat it. The rest of us shouldn't subsidize their loss.

And, yes, the US should emulate the rest of the world in terms of health care because the rest of the world has vastly superior medical care for vastly lower prices with often vastly quicker wait times.

If you would "rather not go down that route" then you haven't actually had any issue which has actually required significant medical care because if you had - you'd realize our system farkING SUCKS.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.


Moderates have tried to introduce a flat tax with earned income credits multiple times. People think they're nuts.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: State_College_Arsonist: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

So, you think people should pay capital gains on a net loss?  Do go on.

If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures.  I'd rather not go down that route, myself.

That does sound terrible. Except that everywhere in Europe has a higher standard of living and longer life expectancy.

But hey, its cool, I'll risk life long debt to have a life expectancy between Panama and Cuba (both of which still have socialized healthcare)

Its just a bad argument.


Now, I'm a huge advocate for government run health care but this is complete and utter bullshiat. Azerbaijan is literally at war and the median household income there is less than $3,000 a year. Bulgaria's median household income is less than $4,000 a year. Albania is less than $5,000 per year. Much of Eastern Europe is vastly lower than the US. But even when you include Western Europe, the standard of living in Italy, Spain, Portugal is vastly inferior to the US.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

valenumr: agent00pi: State_College_Arsonist: Okay, then be prepared for a serious tax increase across the board to pay for it.

Or you could try to structure things so that alleged millionaires have to pay more than $750 in taxes.

Or maybe something could be done to bring US healthcare expenditure vs outcomes more in line with the rest of the first world.

Or I guess just do nothing and smirk about people suggesting that things could be done differently and better.

Moderates have tried to introduce a flat tax with earned income credits multiple times. People think they're nuts.


"Moderates" is a weird way to spell "radical right-wingers".
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hammettman: I guess it will be kinda ironic and funny and sad if Trump loses the election, then dies a few days later, then the Supreme Court destroys the ACA a week later and 120M Americans lose their health care.  And Mitch McConnell retains the Senate.

It be fitting.

Just found out an ex is hardcore Trump fan girl.

And I'm like but your Hispanic.

No dogs no Mexicans.
And that was all Mexicans.
They didn't ask if you was an American.


What a pendeja.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

almandot: Gubbo: incendi: What, you mean treat everybodylike they're important?

If everyone is important then nobody is.

If everybody has healthcare then nobody has (Lindsey Graham said that second one in the debate tonight)

Anyone ask him if all lives matter then do no lives matter? Emojishrug


Fark user image

It's a consistent platform.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If you think the US should emulate the rest of the world, I suppose we could jack up taxes, restrict new medicines from the government formulary, drastically reduce the number of specialists and increase wait lists for procedures. I'd rather not go down that route, myself.


None of this happens in the rest of the world.
 
