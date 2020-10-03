 Skip to content
(CNN)   If she says, "Not tonight, I have a headache," ...RUN   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Neurology, Ventricular system, Medicine, Cestoda, Tapeworm infection, Brain, Cerebral cortex, tapeworm larvae  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"People who get the parasitic infection do so by swallowing eggs found in the feces of a person who has an intestinal tapeworm"

I told you eating ass was a bad idea
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beware, brother, beware.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A 25-year-old woman in Australia discovered she had tapeworm larvae in her brain

Never change, Australia.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "People who get the parasitic infection do so by swallowing eggs found in the feces of a person who has an intestinal tapeworm"

I told you eating ass was a bad idea


Told you ATM was a bad idea. Always get your money from the bank teller. In person.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The day is two hours old here, and that's already enough internet for one day.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: HighlanderRPI: "People who get the parasitic infection do so by swallowing eggs found in the feces of a person who has an intestinal tapeworm"

I told you eating ass was a bad idea

Told you ATM was a bad idea. Always get your money from the bank teller. In person.


My wife went to ATM university.

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New Personal Rule: pay attention to the farking SCARY tag.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm - my money wasn't on Mira Grant for who got the cause of the zombie apocalypse right.  I kinda hope she isn't secretly the 2020 scriptwriter, although that would explain so much.
 
