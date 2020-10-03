 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   $2.2 million in cocaine. An Indian reservation. Feds in a van. An international kidnapping. Choose your own headline   (wcax.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The agents moved in and arrested Helm and his mother, and his mother, Michelle Helm. Police say the contents of the duffel bag was tested and they found it contained 500 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $2.2 million.

First off, I guess we've found another site that no longer feels that editors are necessary.  Second: $4,400/gram???  Prices have increased astronomically since the last time I, um, heard rumors about how much cocaine costs
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"On the next season of Fargo..."
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not so much a headline as a byline:

"Written by Elmore Leonard."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why Steven Seagal decided to leave Real Life.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The President of the United States Has Died After a Brief Battle With Coronavirus"
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agents moved in and arrested Helm and his mother, and his mother, Michelle Helm.

AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blues Brothers - it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The agents moved in and arrested Helm and his mother, and his mother, Michelle Helm. Police say the contents of the duffel bag was tested and they found it contained 500 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $2.2 million.

First off, I guess we've found another site that no longer feels that editors are necessary.  Second: $4,400/gram???  Prices have increased astronomically since the last time I, um, heard rumors about how much cocaine costs


Cop math.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duffel bag was tested and they found it contained 500 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $2.2 million.

over $4000 a gram, that puts even cop math to shame.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To paraphrase Joey 'Cocoa' Diaz "who the hell has any coke? They closed the border!"
 
J45Picker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got to love cop math. Half a kilo of cocaine - 1.1 pounds - is going for $2.2 million? Okay. Sure.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be awkward.  Michelle Helm better bring more than just squash.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
C'mon - it's not even $4000/gram in Canadian dollars!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.