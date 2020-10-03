 Skip to content
(Twitter)   #ProudBoys is trending on Twitter. Ohh myy   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
George called for this a few days ago.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

This machine kills fascists.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vladimir Putin fears rainbow ice cream hegemony.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lol, brilliant!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know whose company I'd prefer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been saying this for months.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]


That's good.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes homo.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they will forevermore be the only takeaway from the sole 2020 presidential debate.  I hope they're .  .  . pleased with themselves
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]


*yoink*
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Megathuma: I know whose company I'd prefer.

[Fark user image 850x548]

[Fark user image 800x420]


They'd make a cute couple, wouldn't they?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Megathuma: I know whose company I'd prefer.

[Fark user image 850x548]

[Fark user image 800x420]

They'd make a cute couple, wouldn't they?


I just love that they exist in any capacity, but I do agree.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little did they know how powerful Pride Boys are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I hope they're .  .  . pleased with themselves


Oh they are, and it's FABULOUS.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rainbow Leader, standing by
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brilliant strategy.

Well done.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]


Came to post the exact same image.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]


Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.
 
englaja
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's people like George that give me hope for America.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Santorum 2: Electric, uh, well you know.
 
etoof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling this will somehow make it to the Supreme Court on copywrite claims?
 
MrHormel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

not enough beer: common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]

Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.


There are ton of Gavin pics showing his extremely off-putting, narrow, weird tadger flung around the Webs lately. Dude's odd as fark and I suspect not even in the closet. PBs are Roger Stone's fancy lads, and we know how kinky that dude is. Part of the mythos of the group is non-masturbation and self-control, which brings in the Incels. There has to be a lot of freaky stuff going on in there.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The group is literally named after a song from The Little Mermaid musical.  A song written by a pair of Jews, one of which is gay.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark yeah.

I'm proud.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

englaja: It's people like George that give me hope for America.


Takei for president. STAT.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

not enough beer: common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]

Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.


Even the picture of himself he has displayed looks perplexed at what it is witnessing.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Adding "mock the Nazis on Twitter" to the agenda.

fusillade762: The group is literally named after a song from The Little Mermaid musical.  A song written by a pair of Jews, one of which is gay.


One of their bits of jargon is "redpilling" which comes from a film written and directed by two transgender siblings.  I think a lot of them are just looking for a Daddy.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The group is literally named after a song from The Little Mermaid musical.  A song written by a pair of Jews, one of which is gay.


Aladdin, actually.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

not enough beer: common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]

Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.


Wut?😂😂😂😂😂😂💀
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

not enough beer: common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]

Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.


I'm somewhat convinced the entire thing was some sort of a massive long-troll, but it spun out of his control, and now he's afraid to tell the truth cause he thinks he'd get murdered by his creation.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image 678x381]


Ah, yes, I'll never forget how much I, a liberal, was owned that day. I certainly hope proud boys don't continue to sodomize themselves for my ownage.

/That look of butthurt, tho
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't trying to shame them by insinuating that they are gay kind of homophobic and unwoke? Next thing you know the Twitter hoards will be cancelling these posters.
 
don't understand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the live version of the scene in "Blazing Saddles" when the cowboys (Dumpfarks) fall for the "sissy boys."
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]


The picture of his face staring right into his anus, just perfect.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Proud boys are Cub Scouts who did well at a Pinewood Derby, for example, or 4-H'ers who won an award for a good project. Anyone else older is just a Nazi thug.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm thinking George Takei has every bit the following Dan Savage does. This will dwarf santorum.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

etoof: Why do I get the feeling this will somehow make it to the Supreme Court on copywrite claims?


IANAL (Phrasing!), but I think Proud Boys is too generic for copyright protection.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love this sooo much.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: etoof: Why do I get the feeling this will somehow make it to the Supreme Court on copywrite claims?

IANAL (Phrasing!), but I think Proud Boys is too generic for copyright protection.


I could see a push for it, then it just ends up being another fumble by the party of fools.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: not enough beer: common sense is an oxymoron: Ken S.: [Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image image 678x381]

Yeah this has always perplexed me. His theory was I am gonna shove a dildo (nttawwt) up my ass to prove I am not gay. Look some guys like to be penetrated nothing wrong with that. That said doing it on camera to prove your not gay seems counter productive.

Wut?😂😂😂😂😂😂💀


Which pet are you confused about? McGinnis shoved a sex toy into his anus to prove he isn't gay. His explanation not mine. I don't really care what he does it is his body just seems an odd way to prove your masculinity. Just sayin.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love that when all seems lost, when the forces of suppression and hate seem to have won, Sulu calls in the Eagles to save the day.  It's Trek and Tolkien smooshed together.

Look, this is the real deal.  George Takei has more claim to being American than most Americans.  That man was born here and suffered here just because of his heritage, he personally did that.  How many of us can claim that, even if our ancestors could?  He did it, he was the guy personally persecuted, not his ancestors, although they were too.  We locked up,  into a cage, little bitty Sulu and his family because we were so scared he might be an agent of Japan.  Yeah, that's us, the United States, the home of the free and the scared shiatless.

You know who needs a civilian Presidential Medal of Honor type thing that Rush farking Limbaugh got for being an anal disease?  Yeah, let's give George Takei a farking Medal for being a great example of humanity despite being hated for multiple things for most of his life.  I'd like to start the petition or whatever to get George Takei whatever bigass Medal of Honor the government gives out to civilians who spend their lives being incredible Americans.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x451]


That means that Mighty Mouse is on the way.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It should be noted that this was George Takei's idea. He sent the initial Tweet suggesting it, and then SHAZAM the internet went to work.
 
