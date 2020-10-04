 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Modern Metropolis)   Tattoo artist stitches cool patches on arms   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
11
    More: Fake, Tattoo, Tattooist Min Zumi, classic video games, Popular culture, Banjo-Kazooie, huge influence, real fabric badges, Television  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2020 at 1:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The 3-dimensional look is amazing. One can imagine many tattoo artists trying for it, and failing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool idea
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody loved banjo Kazooie enough to tattoo it onto their skin?

/wow, nicely done but still poor life choices:
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a really neat idea, I think there's a few artists doing this now (or one who's great at self-promotion). I'm curious how they'll look in 10 years though when they're not so sharp. I don't feel that way about all tattoos, I have tattoos, but the way the line work is on these seems like the fine detail and 3d effect is more important than most.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nicely done and not your run of the mill tat. Good on him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody loved banjo Kazooie enough to tattoo it onto their skin?

/wow, nicely done but still poor life choices:


No weirder than anything else people randomly tat on, Not on the face, not randomly offensive, not lewd even by the most insane workplace standards.  If you can hit those three metrics, you're doing ok as far as life choices regarding tattoos.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OK. I was prepared to mock and ridicule this, but it's pretty cool. I don't have any tattoos, but it might be cool to do some vintage patch from the 70s or 80s, or maybe get your cub scout badges on your arm.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The artistry on these is incredible. What a great style.
 
slantsix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks great now, but will flatten and fade and heal and lose all detail in about 5 years. Great photos though.

/worked in the industry for a decade
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Popeye was poppin'!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mr. COOL ICE shouldn't have gone solid, he could have upgraded.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.