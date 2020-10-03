 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man who makes his living pretending to see ghosts outraged that you can buy ouija boards for $2 in the UK   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Ironic, Spiritualism, paranormal investigator, Paul Marsters, Ouija, Ouija boards, spirit board, member of True Paranormal Events UK, Ghost  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, please. Am I Mrs. Donny Osmond? No, I am not. But when I was 13, in 1973, a Ouija board told me repeatedly that I would be. (Meanwhile, the real Mrs. O  bore him 8 kids, or something, so that was a bullet dodged.) The only "demons" today's kids are going to release are ticket scalpers to BTS, a million TikTok followers, and proof that Ashle, from homeroom, is their secret love.


/ Unless kids are complete different than they used to be. I don't have any, because I didn't marry Donny Osmond.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they literally are a toy - 'Ouija' is literally a trademarked name of the creators of the game, Hasbro, who manufacture and sell it right now, you can get them delivered by amazon prime.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It does not matter if they are plastic or wood, if the planchette spells the word 'Zeus' it is a demon trying to come through and you should not even say the name, never mind continuing to communicate with it.

Cronus like typing detected.
 
