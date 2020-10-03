 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Mom naturally refuses to sell her toddler to stranger for $1500, manages to get his phone number and email so she could follow up with the gentleman if she changed her mind   (king5.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeeesh
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Plus, he's the VP, mother wouldn't do that.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That Jacob Wohl can't seem to do anything right.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Came for the Blues Brothers, leaving satisfied.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I should hope so.  By that age, you've spent a whole lot more on 'em than that.  Make a serious offer or go home, pal
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...the case shows how brazen predators can be


That's kind of their thing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That guy sounds like he's all-in on the qanon cult thing.
 
