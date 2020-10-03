 Skip to content
(Alternative Press)   Buffalo Bill's house is for sale yet again. You put the contract in the basket or else you get the hose again   (altpress.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Creepy? You realize that was a *movie*, don't you subby?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know that houses in PA are up 100k in value since 2016.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Without the well it's just another house.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ask the folks, who owned the Amityville Horror house just what a PITA all the gawkers are.

One of the first things they did was to change the iconic windows to make it less recognisable.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been watching Monk and I can't hear his voice as the police captain without thinking "would you fark me?"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is subby a great big fat person?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never in my life would I dream of living here..

"His infamous house is located in the Fayette County community of Layton, Pennsylvania."

Couldn't find anything in Stockton, CA or Gary IN?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the immortal words of the poster from the last thread:

Good Buy Houses.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Ask the folks, who owned the Amityville Horror house just what a PITA all the gawkers are.

One of the first things they did was to change the iconic windows to make it less recognisable.


At least they didn't have to worry about pizza on the roof, like the Breaking Bad house.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirMadness: In the immortal words of the poster from the last thread:

Good Buy Houses.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awesome! I'll bring the lotion and the basket!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Creepy? You realize that was a *movie*, don't you subby?


Movie. Heh heh, yeah, just a movie.

>hides skin cloak under the sofa<

Juuuuust a movie...
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Repoter: "Wow! Buffalo Bill! Here on the red carpet?! That suit is fabulous! Who are you wearing?"

Buffalo Bill: "I'm so glad you asked..."
 
