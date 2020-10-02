 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Protip: if you are going to have a skull collection you want it to be nice and legal   (boingboing.net) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy might have a few pointers if you need any.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Thom Dunn a Farker? He oughta be.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I... gotta go do something.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Right, be sure not to invite them in. Nice and legal.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not Glenn Danzig, despite how much he needs your skull.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where be your gibes now?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I... gotta go do something.


Naw don't worry about it, animated screaming skulls are covered under the Conan Act in 1981 and the Volcano Lair exclusion clause from the Ontario Triumvirate decision in '02.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size

oh, yeah
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've never understood people who want to use skulls as a chalice or a bong or whatever.  It seems so impractical.  Like, maybe cut off the top and use it as a party bowl for chex mix or something if you want it to be useful.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I've never understood people who want to use skulls as a chalice or a bong or whatever.  It seems so impractical.  Like, maybe cut off the top and use it as a party bowl for chex mix or something if you want it to be useful.


Would make a nice garlic keeper like the terracotta ones if you could plug the eye holes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: thehellisthis: I've never understood people who want to use skulls as a chalice or a bong or whatever.  It seems so impractical.  Like, maybe cut off the top and use it as a party bowl for chex mix or something if you want it to be useful.

Would make a nice garlic keeper like the terracotta ones if you could plug the eye holes.


Oh, I can plug those eyeholes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dermestid beetles? WTF, just use lye like a normal person, dude!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
There's Always Tomorrow Where Dreams Do Come True~ Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
Youtube u9L_jTilSyI

/I once bought the hand carved agate skull of an otter from an Alaskan fisherman,,,,true story
 
MUGGINBUG
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.skullsunlimited.com/collec​tions/humans

Neat little museum, too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Dermestid beetles? WTF, just use lye like a normal person, dude!


They won't burn your hands if you spill beetle larvae.  A few birds every now and then will keep the colony alive in between major specimens.  And bonus points in that if there is ever a bedbug infestation in a house, skip the pesticides and just smuggle home a few hundred larvae from work.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those farkers are relentless.  They can walk on sticky traps without getting stuck.  I've seen one crawl onto a sticky trap and eat a still-living American cockroach, ass first.  Three days after I watched the roach run into the trap, I checked it and a quarter of the roach was missing, and a varied carpet beetle larvae was crawling on it.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back when I was in high school in the early 70's, our science teacher had these big catalog where you could order sciency stuff, which I would read with enthusiasm (yeah, I'm a nerd).  They offered for sale fully labeled and articulated human skeletons in two varieties, the less expensive ones made of molded plastic, and the more expensive real ones.  Yes, you could order human skeletons (and I'm assuming skulls alone if you were on a budget) sight unseen from a mail order catalog.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twilly Spree unavailable for comment.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is what happens when you donate your body to science
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hlehmann: Back when I was in high school in the early 70's, our science teacher had these big catalog where you could order sciency stuff, which I would read with enthusiasm (yeah, I'm a nerd).  They offered for sale fully labeled and articulated human skeletons in two varieties, the less expensive ones made of molded plastic, and the more expensive real ones.  Yes, you could order human skeletons (and I'm assuming skulls alone if you were on a budget) sight unseen from a mail order catalog.


We had one in class...my teacher told us it was likely a Chinese or Indian male of middle age. It was fairly short (compared to us) but seemed relatively healthy but it did have a healed bone injury. She would use it as a teaching tool occasionally but mostly it was just a constant reminder of our own mortality, dangling from its stand and looking out at us. I used to think about where those bones had been and what they had done before they ended up in a classroom in Florida standing before generations of fat, spoiled American kids.
 
