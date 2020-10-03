 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Three... four... five... six. Six bad apples. AH AH AH
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And remind me what bad apples do? That's right, they spoil the whole barrel. ACAB.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
【東方】Bad Apple!! ＰＶ【影絵】
Youtube FtutLA63Cp8
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And remind me what bad apples do? That's right, they spoil the whole barrel. ACAB.


I remember a few years ago, at Thanksgiving, I was having a conversation with my dad about what a bad metaphor "a few bad apples," is when pertaining to police brutality.

Anyway, later that night, my whole family was watching Fox News over the dinner table, because of course we couldn't have a nice family get together, and the topic of police brutality came up. I sarcastically quipped "he's just a bad apple," and my aunt unwittingly agreed "that's right!"

My dad gave me such a bemused stare.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know one bad apple don't spoil the whole damn bunch.


One Bad Apple - The Osmonds
Youtube DlFQvbHVk5o


However if the whole damn bunch is spoiled, you have to toss 'em in the garbage.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
chief moore needs to be ex-chief moore.

fark that disgraceful asshole.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they lost their jobs and are going to jail, right?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
David Wilcox - Bad Apple (Lyrics on screen)
Youtube JNUyHbX5mLI
 
