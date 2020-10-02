 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Azerbaijan just bombed a city of 60,000 with suspected cluster bombs, banned under international law   (armenianweekly.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure sounds like it, unless they have B-52's.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fark
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they break the law.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So October is going to be a full 2020 all on its own?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sure sounds like it, unless they have B-52's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any Americans here, don't be mounting your high horse just yet.
 
