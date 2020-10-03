 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mayonnaise on my burger? That's a shooting   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to FOX13, a neighbor heard Crocket say, "B----, you know I don't like mayonnaise on my hamburger."

Seems we have ourselves a Miracle Whip man
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.


Well, duh. No other country would think of something as disgusting as mayo on a burger.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: BumpInTheNight: Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.

Well, duh. No other country would think of something as disgusting as mayo on a burger.


It's much better on a burger than on fries.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yous never had a Baconator before?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't say it's right, but I understand.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody remember Tom's Tavern on Pearl Street in Boulder?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll get plenty of mayo where he's going to be.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: BumpInTheNight: Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.

Well, duh. No other country would think of something as disgusting as mayo on a burger.


I know this is Fark and all but honestly how do you sleep at night saying crap like that?  We have a very seriously saddening event and here you are making light of it?  I mean for all we know this guy wasn't so much upset at the presence of mayo, but at the lack of that goblin-cum marketed as 'miracle' whip.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: jbc: BumpInTheNight: Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.

Well, duh. No other country would think of something as disgusting as mayo on a burger.

It's much better on a burger than on fries.


It's probably better on a burger than it is on cat poop, too. That doesn't make it appetizing.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went the whole nine yards?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit to sometimes putting a thin layer of mayo on a burger bun, but only to provide an adhesive surface for cracked pepper.

My mother, on the other hand, puts mayo directly into the burger mix.  Her neighbor told her that's the secret to grilling a moist burger.  Not, ya know, over-cooking it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: Yous never had a Baconator before?


Or a Whopper?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I admit to sometimes putting a thin layer of mayo on a burger bun, but only to provide an adhesive surface for cracked pepper.

My mother, on the other hand, puts mayo directly into the burger mix.  Her neighbor told her that's the secret to grilling a moist burger.  Not, ya know, over-cooking it.


Or buying ground beef with the correct fat ratio in the first place.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Every red-blooded American knows that the only condiment that you are ever supposed to put on a hamburger is KETCHUP! Or MAYBE some of that SPECIAL SAUCE you like so much here in Canada; which I think has a little bit of mayonnaise in it too! But I swear to God when they start slapping that mayonnaise on there I could kill somebody.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i like mayo on my burger. what a dumbass.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: He went the whole nine yards?


Whole Nine Yards... Mayonnaise
Youtube q51JzPVfSuE
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i like mayo on my burger. what a dumbass.


Yup, mayo, lettuce, and raw onion. I guess I should wear a bullet-proof vest next time.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Wrecked em? Damn near killed em.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Only in America!  Seriously, this is only normal in America.


This crosses the line of normal, as far as that goalpost has been moved - even in 2020.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This crosses the line of normal, as far as that goalpost has been moved - even in 2020.


The shooting occurred in 2019....
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was just exercising his rights under the condiments doctrine.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least use Alabama white sauce. Though that's better on chicken.
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that would make for an asstastic tasting burger.
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: At least use Alabama white sauce. Though that's better on chicken.


I'd rather not.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damned straight.  Mayonnaise is farking disgusting.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Anybody remember Tom's Tavern on Pearl Street in Boulder?


No, but if you hum a few bars I'll fake it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
130 years for just one murder?

I'd have to claim attorney malpractice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson sentenced Crocket to up to 130 years in prison, due to his multiple counts including 75 years for first-degree murder, 40 years for first-degree battery, and an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm as a felon."

I guess he'll have some time to think about what he's done...Oh, who am I  kidding?  He'll get out in 70 years, 75, tops.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How to make Alabama White Sauce for those who don't know they are missing it.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder what he will do when he gets the bologna/mayo sandwich on Wonder bread for lunch for the next 130 years.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: [preview.redd.it image 640x760]


*hork*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This crosses the line of normal, as far as that goalpost has been moved - even in 2020.

The shooting occurred in 2019....


Ah, but we're applying the standards of a shell-shocked 2020 reading it atm.  At least I am, since I'm stuck in it.  Which makes it even worse, really.  Grats psycho, you managed to go batshiat enough to even make me go "Christ WTF is this?" even in 2020.  He really put that extra effort in.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm in the justified column. Plain mayo never belongs on a hamburger. Same with a fried egg. No. Stop. Utterly horrible and inedible. I'm terrified of going to Burger King as every time I've ordered a Whopper sans mayo I instead am given extra. Nothing makes me hurl faster than a burger oozing that sickeningly greasy gunk that does not do well in hot food. I got an extra mayo Whopper one time that was basically all mayo -- the quite honestly dumped the whole restaurant jar on it, the thing was covered inside and out. Never again.

/ I seriously get a little queasy every time I walk by this one Burger King. What a terrible restaurant.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How to make Alabama White Sauce for those who don't know they are missing it.


Let me guess - in, out, repeat until sister is covered in it.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gastropubs and franchise restaurants: stop putting mayo in farking everything. What is wrong with you? And don't bother with your "special sauce"; we all know it's mayo and Tabasco.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A thin layer of mayo on toasted buns to keep them from getting soggy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember the first time I went to California and had a California burger. It had mayonnaise on it along with lots of lettuce and other vegetables just about everything you could think of. I thought it tasted pretty good. But I was just so happy to be in California I may not have been completely impartial. And no, no miracle whip. That shiat is just damn nasty.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: 130 years for just one murder?

I'd have to claim attorney malpractice.


Arkansas has tough condiment laws.  If relish had been involved it would have been a death penalty offense.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm in the justified column. Plain mayo never belongs on a hamburger. Same with a fried egg. No. Stop. Utterly horrible and inedible. I'm terrified of going to Burger King as every time I've ordered a Whopper sans mayo I instead am given extra. Nothing makes me hurl faster than a burger oozing that sickeningly greasy gunk that does not do well in hot food. I got an extra mayo Whopper one time that was basically all mayo -- the quite honestly dumped the whole restaurant jar on it, the thing was covered inside and out. Never again.

/ I seriously get a little queasy every time I walk by this one Burger King. What a terrible restaurant.


Lol. Putting mayo on a fired egg? Who does that. That likes putting a hamburger on top of a steak.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Cafe Threads: 130 years for just one murder?

I'd have to claim attorney malpractice.

Arkansas has tough condiment laws.  If relish had been involved it would have been a death penalty offense.


Well, yeah!

/loves relish
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: CrazyCurt: I'm in the justified column. Plain mayo never belongs on a hamburger. Same with a fried egg. No. Stop. Utterly horrible and inedible. I'm terrified of going to Burger King as every time I've ordered a Whopper sans mayo I instead am given extra. Nothing makes me hurl faster than a burger oozing that sickeningly greasy gunk that does not do well in hot food. I got an extra mayo Whopper one time that was basically all mayo -- the quite honestly dumped the whole restaurant jar on it, the thing was covered inside and out. Never again.

/ I seriously get a little queasy every time I walk by this one Burger King. What a terrible restaurant.

Lol. Putting mayo on a fired egg? Who does that. That likes putting a hamburger on top of a steak.


And yet people put cheese on their beef all the time. So redundant. And disgusting.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, I get that you may not want mayo on your burger. You may not want ketchup on your hot dog. You may not want Miracle Whip anywhere it touches your skin.

So, what the crap is with people in The United States of America telling other people what they're supposed to like?

To me, putting pineapple on a pizza is like putting syrup on a taco. I just don't want that. But if you like that, is has absolutely no effect on my life or how I live it. It doesnt injur me, it doesn't hurt my feelings, it does nothing. Knock yourself out. Enjoy. I like spam and eggs. I like linguica and eggs. I don't go around getting my pants all up in my ass because someone puts ketchup on their scramble. Who cares?

Are you eating this person's food?
Yes? You're a thief.
No? It doesn't matter.

If he doesn't want mayo, cool. If you don't, cool. It hurts no one. You want ketchup on your dog? K. You want A1 on your steak? Neat. You wanna fold up some soup on cardboard and call it pizza? Fine.

Not everyone has to be like you.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm in the justified column. Plain mayo never belongs on a hamburger. Same with a fried egg. No. Stop. Utterly horrible and inedible. I'm terrified of going to Burger King as every time I've ordered a Whopper sans mayo I instead am given extra. Nothing makes me hurl faster than a burger oozing that sickeningly greasy gunk that does not do well in hot food. I got an extra mayo Whopper one time that was basically all mayo -- the quite honestly dumped the whole restaurant jar on it, the thing was covered inside and out. Never again.

/ I seriously get a little queasy every time I walk by this one Burger King. What a terrible restaurant.


You seem sensitive. Maybe an allergy?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't approve, but I understand.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just turned on Ye Olde Foreman and I'll be tossing a patty on there in a few moments. There will be mayo on my burger.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I remember the first time I went to California and had a California burger. It had mayonnaise on it along with lots of lettuce and other vegetables just about everything you could think of. I thought it tasted pretty good. But I was just so happy to be in California I may not have been completely impartial. And no, no miracle whip. That shiat is just damn nasty.


Ffs I'm a Californian. Growing up our burger joints were much more like In 'n' Out with shredded lettuce, special sauce akin to thousand island but not quite, fresh diced onions, awesome tomatoes ( because I am in Sacramento so that's pretty much a free food here ) and decent pickle slices. It was pretty much the same in SoCal too. NO ONE in California actually had the "California Burger" which, in the Midwest, is what you described. When I went to Minnesota for three winters i was very amused to see that.

Me: "California Burger!? Does it have avocado and alfalfa sprouts -- I haven't had one of those since I moved here!"

Work cafe: "Sir, this is Minnesota -- a California Burger means it has lettuce onion tomato and pickle."

Me: "So just a hamburger."

Work cafe: "Sir, this is Minnesota ..."

/ It took real effort to find good food there.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrazyCurt: / It took real effort to find good food there.


Well, there it is.
 
