53
    More: Florida, Dogs, Dog, service dogs, Veteran, Dog health, Gray Wolf, Constable, Stephen Harmon  
53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He is obviously not a dog"

i was talking to the dog!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought service dogs were supposed to lead you *around* such obstacles
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously this is a violation of the bar owners freedumbs. If, under the gop's new rules, he has the right not to serve gays, he has the right not serve veterans.  By allowing the dog to stay, he is technically correct and is following the ADA law.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The usual?'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Obviously this is a violation of the bar owners freedumbs. If, under the gop's new rules, he has the right not to serve gays, he has the right not serve veterans.  By allowing the dog to stay, he is technically correct and is following the ADA law.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, the word should go out on that place: skip it.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the law doesn't say humans have to accompany service animals. The dog can stay.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these restaurant employees Trumpers, is that why they hate veterans and disabled people?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes no sense, but it *is* Florida.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically right.  It's a civil matter and quite possibly a large payday for the vet.

Yet there have been a farkload of reports of cops forcing businesses to serve unmasked people because of bullshiat ADA cards. Why isn't that the same?
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Technically right.  It's a civil matter and quite possibly a large payday for the vet.

Yet there have been a farkload of reports of cops forcing businesses to serve unmasked people because of bullshiat ADA cards. Why isn't that the same?


Man I could use a link to one or two of those articles. A little help please?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sir, why do you have the sheriff's wife on a leash?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

true okie doke: fnordfocus: Technically right.  It's a civil matter and quite possibly a large payday for the vet.

Yet there have been a farkload of reports of cops forcing businesses to serve unmasked people because of bullshiat ADA cards. Why isn't that the same?

Man I could use a link to one or two of those articles. A little help please?


Yeah I've seen none of those myself.  Plenty of "cops refusing to enforce mask compliance" things, sure.  But I have yet to see anyone forced to serve said individuals.  Serving them anyway out a desire to get them the hell out of their store, out of fear of WTF this nut is going to do next, out of fear of social sanction?  Sure.  Being forced to serve them.  No.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Letting the dogs stay, but throwing the veterans out?

That bar's about to be sued out of existence.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna go ahead and assume that the manager wants to collect unemployment payments for a while.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah this really come across as some kind of cockamamie attempt to circumvent the ADA laws and it will fail.  THis cunning plan clearly wasn't thought all the way through or ran by a lawyer as any competent lawyer would have strongly recommended against it.

That said anyone who tried this would be someone who i could see ignoring sound legal advice.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: oldernell: Obviously this is a violation of the bar owners freedumbs. If, under the gop's new rules, he has the right not to serve gays, he has the right not serve veterans.  By allowing the dog to stay, he is technically correct and is following the ADA law.

[Fark user image image 500x756]

Seriously, the word should go out on that place: skip it.


The ADA was signed into law by a Republican President, so take your lies elsewhere.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA:  The following day, Michael Knight, the general manager of the Port Hole went to the Port Orange Police Department, police records show.

Zardu Hasselfrau, I am so disappointed in you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're not blind it's just a dog.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was willing to give the business the benefit of the doubt - maybe the vet was an asshole or smelled unhygenic or some damn thing - until the article brought up three other veterans with service animals getting kicked out with the same line.

Alright, hang them all and close the bar.
 
mikey15
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fix the cable
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Port Hole general manager Mike Knight told News 6 he did not know Harmon's dog was a service animal"

Bullshiat.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are very few places exempt from allowing service animals, and those are places where service animals really shouldn't be for hygienic reasons such as operating rooms.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since when does "trespass" mean "to charge someone with trespassing?"

I can't find that usage in any dictionary. Granted, I've only looked in two.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An actual news source that spells "German Shepherd" "German Shepard."  Ugh.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The vet with the disability might have a case, but the whiny trainer does not.   The ADA doesn't give protection to service DOGS, it gives protection to the disabled who NEED the service dog.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: oldernell: Obviously this is a violation of the bar owners freedumbs. If, under the gop's new rules, he has the right not to serve gays, he has the right not serve veterans.  By allowing the dog to stay, he is technically correct and is following the ADA law.

[Fark user image image 500x756]

Seriously, the word should go out on that place: skip it.

The ADA was signed into law by a Republican President, so take your lies elsewhere.


So what? The gop even 20 years ago was not the piece of shiat Trump fellating party it is today. Claiming past legislation passed by a Republican president that the gop of today would actively fight against as if you have some moral authority because of it is laughable. The gop of today is about cruelty, white nationalism, and sticking it to the libs. The fact that they didn't even bother to put together a platform of their vision of the future for their convention, and instead just spent the whole time kissing Trump's ass tells you everything you need to know about today's Republican part.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

starsrift: I was willing to give the business the benefit of the doubt - maybe the vet was an asshole or smelled unhygenic or some damn thing - until the article brought up three other veterans with service animals getting kicked out with the same line.

Alright, hang them all and close the bar.


Is this close to some veterans' service center?
I'm just surprised they have that many veterans with service animals dropping in.
 
saywhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DNRTA but here's my guess.

"The dog can stay but you gotta go"

Did I get it right?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abox: If you're not blind it's just a dog.


We're not talking about emotional support ferrets.  We're talking about fully trained (usually at the cost of thousands of dollars) service dogs capable of aiding their employers/humans with everything from mobility assistance to detecting seizures.  Just because a person isn't visibly disabled doesn't mean they're faking it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Since when does "trespass" mean "to charge someone with trespassing?"

I can't find that usage in any dictionary. Granted, I've only looked in two.


Well, I'll be dipped.

https://www.visualthesaurus.com/cm/dic​tionary/trespassers-will-be-trespassed​/#:~:text=It%20has%20been%20used%20in,​person%20that%20the%20trespasser%20inj​ures.

(link is "unfetchable" for some arcane reason, or no reason at all.)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Naido: I thought service dogs were supposed to lead you *around* such obstacles


Service dogs could pretty much serve any purpose.  You could simply comforted by having them around - and nothing more.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you watch the video, it amounts to a couple people getting butt-hurt over a dumb bartender. The GM of the bar has apologized, says everyone is welcome, and he'll retrain his staff.

If you're going to let your life be overturned by the actions of a Volusia Florida bartender, you have bigger problems.
 
saywhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, I was right.

and I'm sorry that I was

Douchebag owners - remind me not to go there
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How do you simultaneously accommodate someone with severe dog allergies?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The article leaves out the history. They don't want to serve him, because they know him, and he's very likely caused trouble in the past. When he has a drink or two he gets obnoxious. Do you really suppose they would treat a stranger with a service dog like that?
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ya' know why this happened?
It's because of the farking a-holes who buy service vests and put them on their freakin' cockapoofie dogs so that they can be annoying in restaurants and on airplanes.

Nobody believes that your dog is a service animal any more because everyone has a damn service dog thanks to a $9 vest that you can buy on Amazon or Etsy.

There oughta' be a law.

I love dogs as much as the next guy but I think that if you're found using a phony vest on your poofyassed ratdog, you should be shot and the dog given to a worthy person.

And that manager should be taken out and thrown to the wolves.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you watch the video, it amounts to a couple people getting butt-hurt over a dumb bartender. The GM of the bar has apologized, says everyone is welcome, and he'll retrain his staff.

If you're going to let your life be overturned by the actions of a Volusia Florida bartender, you have bigger problems.


No. They repeated it a few days later and kicked out a bunch of other people. You're defending despicable people. They've had to make legislation because of assholes like this. They absolutely should sue.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like the business was trying to get around the law that says they can't refuse service animal entries.  If true, I hope they get sued out of existence.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article leaves out the history. They don't want to serve him, because they know him, and he's very likely caused trouble in the past. When he has a drink or two he gets obnoxious. Do you really suppose they would treat a stranger with a service dog like that?


FTFA: During a separate incident on Sept. 28, three other veterans went to The Port Hole with their service dogs and were also asked to leave.

Yeah, good luck with that explanation.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you watch the video,


OK, I watched the video, and the guy is not disabled. How about that for "watching the video"?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: WastrelWay: The article leaves out the history. They don't want to serve him, because they know him, and he's very likely caused trouble in the past. When he has a drink or two he gets obnoxious. Do you really suppose they would treat a stranger with a service dog like that?

FTFA: During a separate incident on Sept. 28, three other veterans went to The Port Hole with their service dogs and were also asked to leave.

Yeah, good luck with that explanation.


That seems to be a good point. But I didn't know that, and figured that the bar was just doing the usual thing and excluding him because he can't handle alcohol.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: foo monkey: If you watch the video,

OK, I watched the video, and the guy is not disabled. How about that for "watching the video"?


I'll make the assumption that you did not serve in the military.
Google PTSD.
 
Watubi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Abox: If you're not blind it's just a dog.

We're not talking about emotional support ferrets.  We're talking about fully trained (usually at the cost of thousands of dollars) service dogs capable of aiding their employers/humans with everything from mobility assistance to detecting seizures.  Just because a person isn't visibly disabled doesn't mean they're faking it.


All the more reason to use a certification process to differentiate the highly trained service animals from those that are just faking it.  Disabled parking placards aren't given out on the honor system.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

prince of peas: Ya' know why this happened?
It's because of the farking a-holes who buy service vests and put them on their freakin' cockapoofie dogs so that they can be annoying in restaurants and on airplanes.

Nobody believes that your dog is a service animal any more because everyone has a damn service dog thanks to a $9 vest that you can buy on Amazon or Etsy.

There oughta' be a law.

I love dogs as much as the next guy but I think that if you're found using a phony vest on your poofyassed ratdog, you should be shot and the dog given to a worthy person.

And that manager should be taken out and thrown to the wolves.


A friend of mine trains service dogs.  The fake vests piss her off to no end.  The basic problem is there really isn't any penalty for faking a service animal and even when it's bleeding obvious the dog isn't a service animal, no one will do anything about it because the penalty for being wrong is quite severe.

Here's an important part of the law.  Even if it is a legitimate service animal, if it is being disruptive, you can kick them out.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: foo monkey: If you watch the video,

OK, I watched the video, and the guy is not disabled. How about that for "watching the video"?


Disabled isn't always obvious.  For example, there are service dogs that are trained to deal with epileptic seizures.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

prince of peas: WastrelWay: foo monkey: If you watch the video,

OK, I watched the video, and the guy is not disabled. How about that for "watching the video"?

I'll make the assumption that you did not serve in the military.
Google PTSD.


Doesn't even need to be PTSD. Could be a gazillion other reasons. I've seen people go off on people parking in handicap spots because they don't believe someone is disabled. They're idiots and assholes and no amount of explanation is going to change their minds. "But, like, the symbol has, like, a wheelchair, so you, like, have to be in a wheelchair dude."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what you do is bring in about a dozen snarling Dobermans and say they're service animals.  When you get thrown out, just drop the leashes.  And if you could, have your camera going for the ensuing melee.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: foo monkey: If you watch the video, it amounts to a couple people getting butt-hurt over a dumb bartender. The GM of the bar has apologized, says everyone is welcome, and he'll retrain his staff.

If you're going to let your life be overturned by the actions of a Volusia Florida bartender, you have bigger problems.

No. They repeated it a few days later and kicked out a bunch of other people. You're defending despicable people. They've had to make legislation because of assholes like this. They absolutely should sue.


ok, several people were butt-hurt.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Naido: I thought service dogs were supposed to lead you *around* such obstacles

Service dogs could pretty much serve any purpose.  You could simply comforted by having them around - and nothing more.


Not according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which clearly defines what is and what isn't a service animal.

An emotional support animal is not a service animal. It's a pet.

If these people were actually denied service because of the presence of their service animals, which is a violation of federal law, there would be lawyers lining up to take their case because it's an absolute slam dunk.

The fact that these folks went to the local TV news outlet instead of to an attorney tells me they have no legal case whatsoever. None. And that they are lying about these dogs being "service animals."

They only want to shame and financially hurt the business owner because their feelings were hurt. That's it.
 
