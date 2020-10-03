 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Guess the story based on these three clues: Loud Music / Car / Baseball Bat. Now take one more guess   (wfmz.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking a stranger in the ass?

No, wait... There was no music and it was a crowbar, not a bat.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone With the Wind?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling Down?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stranger in the Alps?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Peanut butter jelly time?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Stranger in the Alps?


With car, and baseball bat I was thinking "is this your homework, larry?"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: farking a stranger in the ass?

No, wait... There was no music and it was a crowbar, not a bat.


I did it like this.
I did it like that.
I did it with a wiffleball bat.
 
redsquid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hero.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He didn't Do The Right Thing
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That tenant is gonna get his deposit back and probably a little bit more, too.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean I can understand thinking about doing that to some inconsiderate jackass blasting music early in the morning on a Monday.

Just take a knife and puncture the sidewall of each of his tires when it's unoccupied and leave a note that says "please keep the music down" and have nice cup of tea.
 
