(YouTube)   This is why I never eat random mushrooms in the forest   (youtube.com) divider line
33
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Every mushroom is edible, but some only once," according to a wise old Czech saying.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I DO eat random mushrooms in the forest.

/but srsly though, don't.  Positive ID or don't touch
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Biledriver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Takeo Ischi - New Bibi Hendl (Chicken Yodeling) 2011
Youtube yO7MWuJ7zLA
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ein Männlein steht im Walde ganz still und...ach! Die Zähne!!!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
disturbing.
I Was Not A Nazi Polka
Youtube dmhgcC5dYkE
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
/obligatory
//crazy, fun episode
///see ya space cowboy
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mushroom Festival In Hell
Youtube 9fSL5nDLKFw
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Random Mushrooms In A Forest" is the title of the new 233-minute improvisational electronica release by my Rocco Siffredi/Jefferson Airplane cover band.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a defense mechanism.  "Don't eat me; you'll hallucinate for hours, probably dehydrate, and make yourself vulnerable to predators".

Heh.  The mushrooms should have talked to the hot peppers about how well that sort of thing worked out for them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MY penis on a bad mushroom trip:

wantingout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oooh fark finally caught up to 2010!
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Marshall Jefferson Vs Noosa Heads - Mushrooms (Salt City Orchestra Out There Mix)
Youtube QWzy_kvU9XU
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where are Giinger and Mary Ann?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The toaster told me the same thing yesterday but the coffee pot said he was full of shiat.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fun fact: The deadly "destroying angel" and "death cap" mushrooms are reported to be delicious. You also don't start having symptoms until many hours after consuming.

And yes, positive ID is a must. Fungi-curious people always want to know if there is a general rule for knowing which mushrooms are edible and which are not, because their grandma said "-----------." There is no general rule. You must learn each mushroom individually. Field guides are not good enough. Go out with a club or an experienced friend.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy shiat
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This reminds me of old fark. Thanks!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is "The Woodys" a reference to their teeth?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If you go out with an inexperienced friend, it's probably especially a good idea to have a club with you
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it retro week at Fark again?

Again.

Already?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Petal 1998 video (Wubble-U)
Youtube bZCYBP4F0Nc
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

And by positive ID you also know what it is not.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The universe broke this week.  Where we are, nobody knows.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It worked out very well for them. There are many varieties spread all over the world.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I only eat mushrooms that stand in circles
 
