(The Weather Channel)   We hope you enjoyed your 2020 hurricane season intermission. The next act begins in five minutes, please return to your seats   (weather.com) divider line
Who knew that altering the thermodynamic equilibrium of the planet on a massive scale would be bad?
 
The question on Gamma is will the storm get to the Gulf of Mexico before the high pressure ridge building behind the last one gets there and blocks it first. If that happens, the storm is going to rain out on the Yucatan peninsula, if it can get to the gulf it can strengthen further.

Gamma wound up very quickly for a storm of that size, the only real it doesn't look even more impressive is land interaction. The center is moving onto the Yucatan now.
 
Armchair_Invective: Who knew that altering the thermodynamic equilibrium of the planet on a massive scale would be bad?


It's just a natural reaction...to an artificial source pumping millions of tons of extra CO2 into the atmosphere.
 
Just watch Levi Cowan's Tropical Tidbits report on YouTube. He posts every night at 8:30 whenever there are active storms/invests, and will explain it all in great technical detail. Brilliant guy, I believe was just hired by NOAA. And of course, actually read the NHS discussion reports, don't just look at the map and freak out.
 
We decided to get the hell out and have gone from NYC down to our beach house near Progreso  Mexico.  Not sure if you can tell from the map but the storm Gamma  has already started affecting the Yucatán peninsula quite dramatically. We Will be fine because we have a house built to American standards, but the local population who are living in not even tin shacks, right at the mangrove waterline will be in serious harms way.  This part of the world on these barrier islands, means we have the ocean in front and the Ria behind.  We donate to local charities to help and if you feel so inclined, search for the Yucatán Giving Outreach.
 
Gamma? That can either be very good...
...or very bad.
Tropical depression can be treated with a sing-a-long of "Jump In The Line".

//You're welcome.
 
Armchair_Invective: Who knew that altering the thermodynamic equilibrium of the planet on a massive scale would be bad?


Please stand by while equilibrium is restored. Thank you.
 
In light of current events, we're in desperate need of another person to distribute disposable absorbent towels to suffering brown people.
 
