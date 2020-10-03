 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   The Loooooove Boat, won't be making another run   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The economics of large ships always blows my mind...massive facilities to build and maintain, expensive (to me) to build, fuel, crews...and their lifespan resembles that of a shirt from H&M. Within a few years, most are torn apart for scrap, rinse, repeat.

But it works.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd love to see a time-lapse of that port in action.
Seeing those ships disappear into nothing has got to be interesting.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You scoff, but now these people are looking for a new place to not tip Isaac
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit Subby, Gavin MacLeod has to be closing in on 90 by now, I figured that 2020 gave us another hit...

Anyway, have a song about ship scrapping

Mark Knopfler So Far From The Clyde
Youtube m9OIucgb_4Q
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the big tailfins anyway?  I've been a cruise twice in my life but it's been a LONG time, Carnival both times and they had them.  It can't possibly be for aerodynamic reasons.  Just a way to fancy up the exhaust or what?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: The economics of large ships always blows my mind...massive facilities to build and maintain, expensive (to me) to build, fuel, crews...and their lifespan resembles that of a shirt from H&M. Within a few years, most are torn apart for scrap, rinse, repeat.

But it works.


It's so cool!  It's like semi trucks and trailers.  They're driven as hard as possible, operating almost 24/7.  Maintained enough so they don't sink but not so much that costs are increased.  Makes me wonder how bad things were treated before the internal combustion engine...
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a cruise on my balcony off Alaska when they dumped the ships sewage. The smell was horrid. Never again even if there was no covid.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the crew still aboard?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Is the crew still aboard?


only the captains.
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some see an ending, I see a beginning. I can purchase the Lido Deck bar as salvage. If memory serves me that is where all the hot passengers went after their mid-cruise argument to be comforted by Isaac.
 
