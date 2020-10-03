 Skip to content
(KOBI 5)   Oregon county decides to leave Emergency Alert notices in hands of private software company. It turned out kinda how you would expect when the fires began   (kobi5.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
THIS is the reason why we need independent journalism.

KOBI is run by its own local outfit.
Other regional news outfits, many of which are run by Sinclair, won't DARE question their local masters.

WHY THE ACTUAL FARK was the Emergency Alert System superseded by this?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, my uncle, whose house burned down, made it out because someone knocked on his door. TBF that may have been an emergency responder, but they were put at risk by the lack of info sent to residents.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Jackson County's emergency manager never used a county-wide EAS alert. Instead choosing targeted alerts through the Everbridge system, which only works if you have a land line or sign up for it.

Why the 'Emergency Alert System' which notifies everyone in the county through TV, cable and radio wasn't used is a question NBC5 News began asking almost immediately after the Almeda fire raged through the Rogue Valley.
Broadcasters can't activate it and alert viewers without approval. The Emergency Alert System interrupts all broadcast TV and cable channels, as well as radio stations locally when Jackson County or Oregon State Police activate it.

BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinclair may have to fire some more local staff all over the country to pay the damages for not yelling "Fire" at the appropriate time.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It was a poor choice by the emergency manager:

But Jackson County's emergency manager never used a county-wide EAS alert.

The third-party Everbridge system worked as designed, unlike the implication in the headline. The problem came with the choices made.

Everbridge can send out messages to different groups of people depending on how critical the message is.  The manager is the one that chose the opt-ins first.  Regardless, if you're responsible for using that system, you absolutely know the limitations going in as to the groups you'll be reaching, even at the highest level of the messages.

Choosing to use Everbridge in this situation when there was the broader EAS system available was a decision failure and not a failure of the third-party contractor (Everbridge) itself.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The heroism displayed by first responders can't be discounted. They knocked on doors, pulled people from buildings, and saved lives. "It moved at such a rate that it was almost impossible to stay in front of for evacuations," said Sheriff Sickler.

Nice deflection, Sheriff.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That there is a choice to make between the two is a failure on a planning level.
 
badXapple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Going to be taking this to the next emergency management class I teach to show why being prepared and relying on yourself is smarter than relying on others
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is another case of stupid people being in positions of authority or power.  I assume this emergency management position would be posted by HR as requiring a bachelor's in civil engineering minimum along with at least 5-10 years experience.  All the degrees and all the experience in the world can't fix stupid.  It's no wonder younger people are beginning to question the value of a college education and have developed an apathy to work when there's people like this making far more than they ever could.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not exactly like that, but pretty much?  This time also because of a government failure?
 
